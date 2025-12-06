 'We All Draw Inspiration From Him': Leaders Hail Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025
On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, leaders from across India paid tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, honoring his role in shaping the Constitution and championing social justice and equality. The commemorations included speeches from top officials highlighting his lasting impact on India’s social fabric and the ongoing relevance of his vision for an inclusive nation.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Leaders across the political spectrum paid rich tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Saturday, recalling his contributions to the nation, his work for social justice and equality, and his pivotal role in shaping the Indian Constitution.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal's Tweet

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised Ambedkar’s lasting influence on India’s social and constitutional fabric. “We all draw inspiration from Babasaheb Ambedkar, who worked to establish social harmony in the country, create one of the world’s best Constitutions, provide opportunities for all and empower the nation for a better future. We will always remain grateful to him for this,” Goyal said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Statement

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari noted the national unity reflected in the commemorative ceremony held in Delhi.

“Today marks the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the day he breathed his last. To honour him, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, several ministers, MPs and even Rahul Gandhi were present. We all remembered and paid tribute to Babasaheb with deep respect,” he said.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Statement

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has long advocated Ambedkar's philosophy, reflected on the annual tradition of homage.

“Today is the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Ambedkar, who passed away on December 6, 1956. Every year, a function is held in the Parliament complex by the Social Justice Ministry, where the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, ministers, opposition leaders and many others pay tribute to him,” Athawale said.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Dr Ambedkar

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also paid solemn tribute, highlighting Ambedkar’s guidance and vision. “He showed the entire nation the right path and gave us the Constitution. We remember him and continue to uphold his ideas and protect the Constitution he gave us,” Gandhi said.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas marks Ambedkar’s death anniversary and is observed nationwide with ceremonies, discussions, and public gatherings aimed at reinforcing his commitment to social equality, constitutional morality, and the upliftment of marginalised communities.

Across the country, leaders, citizens, and Ambedkarite organisations reiterated the relevance of his ideas in shaping a just and inclusive India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

