 'Babasaheb Ambedkar's Timeless Legacy Of Equality, Justice And Human Dignity Strengthens My Resolve To defend Constitution': LoP Rahul Gandhi
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha also took to his social media 'X' and said, "Tributes to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His legacy of equality, social justice & empowerment continues to shape our progress. Let's reaffirm our resolve to build an inclusive, progressive & self-reliant India that upholds the ideals he dreamt of."

Saturday, December 06, 2025
article-image
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi (L) & Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar (R) | File Pic

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday paid humble tributes to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. He said that Dr Ambedkar’s timeless commitment to equality, justice and human dignity continues to inspire and strengthen his resolve to protect the Constitution of India.

LoP Gandhi took to his social media 'X' and said, "Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas."

"His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India," LoP Gandhi said.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also took to his social media 'X' and said, "On Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar’s 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we offer our profound gratitude to the 'Architect of our Constitution' and an unflinching voice for social justice. Throughout his life, Babasaheb stood firmly for the Democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. Today, more than ever, we are called upon to uphold, preserve and defend the values he lived for and his greatest gift to the nation, the Constitution of India."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, praising his visionary leadership.

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was an eminent Indian jurist and social reformer, best known as the chief architect of the Constitution of India. He dedicated his life to fighting against caste discrimination and advocating for the rights of Dalits and other marginalised communities.

Dr Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956, and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990. His birthday, April 14, is celebrated annually as Ambedkar Jayanti.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values."

"May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

