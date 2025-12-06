 BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Everything About The Legendary Man Who Drafted The Constitution Of India
Mahaparinirvan, a concept rooted in Buddhist traditions, denotes the total emancipation of the soul from the cycle of birth and rebirth. Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a visionary leader, social reformer, jurist, economist, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar | Photo: Representative Image

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is commemorated each year on December 6, on the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar), the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. The day serves as an opportunity to celebrate his efforts towards social justice, equality, and human rights. Mahaparinirvan, a concept rooted in Buddhist traditions, denotes the total emancipation of the soul from the cycle of birth and rebirth. Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a visionary leader, social reformer, jurist, economist, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Dr. Ambedkar was not only a constitution-maker but also a tireless crusader for the rights of the oppressed and marginalised, especially Dalits.

Early Life of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Dr Ambedkar was born on April 14 in 1891, in the Central Provinces (now in Madhya Pradesh). He took birth into to a Dalit (Mahar) family, which faced intense social discrimination and caste-based-prejudice but despite facing all the societal challenges, he pursued education with exceptional brilliance. He passed away on December 6, 1956.

Ambedkar, also known as Baba Saheb Ambedkar, studied at Elphinstone College, Bombay and earned multiple degrees including M.A. and Ph.D. from Columbia University, USA, Doctor of Science from the London School of Economics, and later, he qualified as a barrister from Gray's Inn, London.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar | X/ @tonybekkal

Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution

Dr. Ambedkar was appointed as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly in 1947. He drafted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. Dr. Ambedkar ensured that the Constitution upheld democratic principles and laid the foundation for a just and inclusive society.

He championed fundamental rights, social justice, secularism, and equality before the law, fought for the abolition of untouchability and caste-based discrimination, and advocated for women's rights, labor rights, and education for all.

Social reformer and dalit rights activist

Ambedkar was a powerful voice against the caste system, which he considered inhuman and oppressive. Below given are some to the movements he launched:

Mahad Satyagraha (1927): He fought for Dalits to access public water tanks.

Temple Entry Movement: He advocated for Dalits to enter temples

Burning of Manusmriti (1927): He protested against the religious text that endorsed caste-based discrimination.

He also founded political and social organisations like Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha (1924), Scheduled Castes Federation, and Republican Party of India.

