 Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Explore Some Of The Significant Places Associated With 'Babasaheb' On His Death Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Explore Some Of The Significant Places Associated With 'Babasaheb' On His Death Anniversary

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Explore Some Of The Significant Places Associated With 'Babasaheb' On His Death Anniversary

Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a visionary leader, social reformer, jurist, economist, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 | Nagpur Tourism

Mahaparinirvan Diwas, commemorated each year on December 6, signifies the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar), the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a visionary leader, social reformer, jurist, economist, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. In 2025, the nation is celebrating Babasaheb's legacy, and remembering his invaluable contribution to India's democracy, social justice, and equality.

Dr. Ambedkar was not only a Constitution-maker but also a tireless crusader for the rights of the oppressed and marginalised, especially the Dalits (formerly known as untouchables). He died on December 6, 1956. To remember his legacy, take a look at some of the places associated with Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Deekshabhoomi

Deekshabhoomi | Canva

1. Deekshabhoomi

Deekshabhoomi, also known as Deeksha Bhoomi, is a sacred monument of Navayana Buddhism. It is situated in Nagpur, in the state of Maharashtra. This place holds immense significance as the site where Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, converted to Buddhism with thousands of his followers on October 14, 1956.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Woman Acquitted Of Murder In 2019 Child Death Case, Jailed For Evidence Tampering
Thane: Woman Acquitted Of Murder In 2019 Child Death Case, Jailed For Evidence Tampering
DMER Group C Result 2025 Out At dmer.maharashtra.gov.in; Here’s How To Check
DMER Group C Result 2025 Out At dmer.maharashtra.gov.in; Here’s How To Check
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Toss Update: KL Rahul Breaks Toss Jinx, India Bowling First As Tilak Replaces Washington
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Toss Update: KL Rahul Breaks Toss Jinx, India Bowling First As Tilak Replaces Washington
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 6, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 6, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Rajgruha

Rajgruha | X/ @prashu_shewale

2. Rajgruha

Rajgruha in Mumbai is famous as it was the residence of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The building is also a memorial and houses a heritage museum dedicated to B.R. Ambedkar. It's a significant site for Ambedkarite Buddhists and Dalits. It is believed that Babasaheb lived here for 20 years.

Ambedkar Bhavan in Mhow

Ambedkar Bhavan in Mhow | Wikipedia

Read Also
Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Know History, Significance And Everything About A Legendary Man Who Drafted...
article-image

3. Ambedkar Bhavan

Ambedkar Bhavan in Mhow is another place that you cannot miss exploring. Babasaheb Ambedkar was born in Mhow, near Indore on April 14, 1891. The white marble monument stands tall in the open blue sky. The town was renamed Dr Ambedkar Nagar in 2003 to commemorate the legendary man who drafted the Constitution of India.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum | Tripadvisor

4. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum is another place dedicated to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. It was established in April 1996 and is located on Senapati Bapat Road in the western part of Pune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Taylor Swift To Marry Travis Kelce On June 13, 2026 In Rhode Island After Dating For Two Years:...

Taylor Swift To Marry Travis Kelce On June 13, 2026 In Rhode Island After Dating For Two Years:...

Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas & Her Mother's Gigantic Haath Phool At Swadesh...

Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas & Her Mother's Gigantic Haath Phool At Swadesh...

Simone Tata Dies Of Parkinson's Disease At 95: What Is This Age-Related Degenerative Brain...

Simone Tata Dies Of Parkinson's Disease At 95: What Is This Age-Related Degenerative Brain...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Explore Some Of The Significant Places Associated With 'Babasaheb' On His...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Explore Some Of The Significant Places Associated With 'Babasaheb' On His...

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Everything About The Legendary Man Who Drafted The Constitution Of...

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Everything About The Legendary Man Who Drafted The Constitution Of...