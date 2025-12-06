Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray & Thousand Followers Of Dr Ambedkar Gather At Mumbai's Chaityabhoomi

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray and thousands of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar converged at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar on Saturday, December 6. This comes as December 6 is observed as the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar), also known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Aaditya Thackeray, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde were also among those who paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar at 'Chaityabhoomi' in Shivaji Park.

Every year, lakhs of followers from across Maharashtra and other parts of the country gather at Chaityabhoomi to honour Dr Ambedkar's efforts towards social justice, equality, and human rights.

Massive Security Force For Dr Ambedkar’s 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water and medical stalls at Shivaji Park, in view of the huge rush of Ambedkar's followers.

To ensure law and order and smooth crowd management, the Mumbai Police has implemented an extensive security plan under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police and the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order). In addition to this, the Mumbai Police has also deployed 3 Additional Commissioners of Police, 8 Deputy Commissioners, 21 Assistant Commissioners, 492 Police Officers and 4,640 Police Constables.

Dr Ambedkar was not only a Constitution-maker but also a tireless crusader for the rights of the oppressed and marginalised, especially the Dalits (formerly known as untouchables). He died on December 6, 1956.

PM Modi Recalls Dr Ambedkar's 'Visionary' Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi. Taking to his official post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi recalled Dr Ambedkar's 'visionary' leadership and wrote, "His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey"

Today, on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, paid tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi.



We will keep working with full vigour to realise his dream for our nation. pic.twitter.com/nIejtgr0nJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2025

"He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat," the PM wrote.

