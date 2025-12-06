Central Railway Announces Multiple Special Trains For Festive & Vacation Travel Across Key Routes; Check Details

Central Railway announces special trains connecting major cities including Nagpur, Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Howrah, Sealdah, Gorakhpur and Bilaspur | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 06: In view of the increased demand for train services, Central Railway has planned Special Trains on Demand as notified and run for various festivals and during summer and winter vacations. These train services are being run between various destinations for the benefit of passengers.

These destinations include Madgaon, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Hyderabad, Gorakhpur, Howrah, Sealdah and Bilaspur, ensuring fast and comfortable travel across states.

These special trains will have a composition of all classes including AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class, catering to passengers across all segments.

The details are as follows:

1. Nagpur–CSMT–Nagpur – 2 Services

Train No. 01012 Nagpur–CSMT Special departing on 6.12.2025

Train No. 01011 CSMT–Nagpur Special departing on 7.12.2025

Train No. 01012 Special departed from Nagpur at 22:10 hrs on Saturday, 06.12.2025 and will arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 14:05 hrs on 07.12.2025.

Train No. 01011 Special will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 15:30 hrs on Sunday, 07.12.2025 and arrive at Nagpur at 06:30 hrs on 08.12.2025.

Halts: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Thane and Dadar.

Composition: Total 18 ICF Coaches: 4 AC 2-Tier, 12 AC 3-Tier and 2 General Second Class cum Guards brake van.

2. CSMT–Hazrat Nizamuddin – 2 Services

Train No. 01019 CSMT–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special departing on 6.12.2025

Train No. 01020 Hazrat Nizamuddin–CSMT Special departing on 7.12.2025

Train No. 01019 Special departed from CSMT Mumbai at 17:15 hrs on Saturday, 06.12.2025 and will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) at 13:15 hrs on 07.12.2025.

Train No. 01020 Special will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 17:30 hrs on Sunday, 07.12.2025 and arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 13:30 hrs on 08.12.2025.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Mathura.

Composition: Total 22 LHB Coaches: 2 AC 2-Tier, 8 AC 3-Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class and 2 Generator/Luggage Vans.

3. Pune–KSR Bengaluru–Pune – 2 Services

Train No. 01413 Pune–KSR Bengaluru Special departing on 6.12.2025

Train No. 01414 KSR Bengaluru–Pune Special departing on 7.12.2025

Train No. 01413 Special departed from Pune at 19:00 hrs on Saturday, 06.12.2025 and will arrive at KSR Bengaluru (SBC) at 13:00 hrs on 07.12.2025.

Train No. 01414 Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 15:00 hrs on Sunday, 07.12.2025 and arrive at Pune at 07:00 hrs on 08.12.2025.

Halts: Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Guntakal and Dharmavaram.

Composition: Total 18 LHB Coaches: 16 AC 3-Tier and 2 Generator Vans.

4. LTT–Madgaon–LTT – 2 Services

Train No. 01013 LTT–Madgaon Special departing on 7.12.2025

Train No. 01014 Madgaon–LTT Special departing on 8.12.2025

Train No. 01013 Special will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मनस) at 11:10 hrs on Sunday, 07.12.2025 and arrive at Madgaon (MAO) at 23:30 hrs the same day.

Train No. 01014 Special will depart from Madgaon at 00:30 hrs on Monday, 08.12.2025 and arrive at LTT Mumbai at 11:45 hrs the same day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

Composition: Total 22 LHB Coaches: 2 AC 2-Tier, 8 AC 3-Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class and 2 Generator/Luggage Vans.

5. Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune – 2 Services

Train No. 01409 Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special departing on 7.12.2025

Train No. 01410 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune Special departing on 9.12.2025

Train No. 01409 Special will depart from Pune at 20:20 hrs on Sunday, 07.12.2025 and will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) at 01:00 hrs on 09.12.2025.

Train No. 01410 Special will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 05:00 hrs on Tuesday, 09.12.2025 and arrive at Pune at 09:00 hrs on 10.12.2025.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantt.

Composition: Total 18 LHB Coaches: 16 AC 3-Tier and 2 Generator Vans.

6. Hyderabad–LTT–Hyderabad

Train No. 07151 LTT–Hyderabad Special departing on 7.12.2025

Train No. 07151 Special will depart from LTT at 17:20 hrs on Sunday, 07.12.2025 and arrive at Hyderabad at 11:00 hrs on Monday.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Purna, Nanded, Mudkhed, Nizamabad, Kamareddi and Secunderabad.

Composition: Total 17 LHB Coaches: 15 AC 3-Tier and 2 Generator Vans.

7. Howrah–CSMT–Howrah

Train No. 02869 CSMT–Howrah Special departing on 8.12.2025

Train No. 02869 Special will depart from CSMT at 11:05 hrs on Monday, 08.12.2025 and arrive at Howrah at 20:55 hrs on Tuesday.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Tatanagar and Kharagpur.

Composition: Total 21 LHB Coaches: 1 AC First Class, 2 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 2 AC 3-Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 General Second Class cum Guards brake van and 1 Generator/Luggage Van.

8. Sealdah–LTT–Sealdah

Train No. 03128 LTT–Sealdah Special departing on 9.12.2025

Train No. 03128 Special will depart from LTT at 06:30 hrs on Tuesday, 09.12.2025 and arrive at Sealdah at 19:30 hrs on Wednesday.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Sasaram, Gaya, Koderma, Dhanbad, Asansol, Durgapur, Bardhaman, Bandel and Naihati.

Composition: Total 21 LHB Coaches: 1 AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guards brake van.

9. Gorakhpur–LTT–Gorakhpur

Train No. 05588 LTT–Gorakhpur Special departing on 9.12.2025

Train No. 05588 Special will depart from LTT Mumbai at 11:00 hrs on Tuesday, 09.12.2025 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 20:15 hrs the next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Aishbaug, Badshahnagar, Gomti Nagar, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: Total 21 LHB Coaches: 1 AC First Class, 2 AC 2-Tier, 8 AC 3-Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Generator Van and 1 General Second Class cum Guards brake van.

10. Bilaspur–LTT–Bilaspur

Train No. 08246 LTT–Bilaspur Special departing on 12.12.2025

Train No. 08246 Special will depart from LTT Mumbai at 00:15 hrs on Friday, 12.12.2025 and arrive at Bilaspur at 20:15 hrs the same day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg and Raipur.

Composition: Total 20 ICF Coaches: 1 AC 2-Tier, 2 AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guards brake van.

Reservation: Bookings for Train Nos. 01011, 01013, 01409, 05588, 08246 and 07151 are open and Bookings for Train Nos. 02869 and 03128 will open on 07.12.2025 at all PRS locations and on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

