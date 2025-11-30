Central Railway To Run 15 Unreserved Special Trains For Mahaparinirvan Divas | Representative pic

Central Railway has announced that it will operate 15 unreserved special trains between December 4 and 8 to accommodate the heavy rush of passengers travelling to Mumbai to pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Divas. The special services will run on key routes including Nagpur–CSMT, Dadar–Nagpur, Kalaburagi–CSMT, Amravati–CSMT and Kolhapur–CSMT.

The Nagpur–CSMT section will see the maximum number of services. Train no. 01260 will depart Nagpur at 6.15 pm on December 4 and reach CSMT at 10.55 am the next day, followed by train no. 01262, leaving Nagpur at 11.55 pm the same night and arriving at 3.30 pm the following day. On December 5, train no. 01264 will depart at 8.00 am and reach CSMT the same day at 11.45 pm, while train no. 01266 will leave at 6.15 am and arrive in Mumbai at 10.55 am the next day. All these trains will halt at Ajni, Sewagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Jalamb, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kasara, Kalyan and Dadar.

In the opposite direction, train no. 01249 will depart CSMT at 8.50 pm on December 6 and reach Nagpur at 11.20 am the following day. The next morning, train no. 01251 will leave CSMT at 10.30 am on December 7 and arrive at Nagpur at 12.55 am the next day, followed by train no. 01255, which will depart at 12.35 pm the same day and reach at 3.00 am. Train no. 01257 will run from CSMT at 12.20 am on December 8, reaching Nagpur at 4.10 pm. Additionally, train no. 01253 from Dadar will depart at 12.40 am on December 7 and reach Nagpur the same afternoon at 4.10 pm, with halts at all major stations en route. All Mumbai–Nagpur specials will run with 18 ICF coaches, comprising sleeper, general second class, chair car and brake van coaches.

To cater to passengers from Karnataka, train no. 01245 will depart Kalaburagi at 6.30 pm on December 5 and reach CSMT at 8.20 am the next day, while the return service, train no. 01246, will leave CSMT at 12.25 am on December 7 and arrive at Kalaburagi at 11.30 am. These services will run with 24 ICF coaches and halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Akkalkot Road and Ganagapur Road.

On the Amravati–Mumbai route, train no. 01218 will depart Amravati at 5.45 pm on December 5 and reach CSMT at 5.25 am the next day. The return train, no. 01217, will leave CSMT at 12.40 am on December 7 and arrive in Amravati at 12.50 pm. These trains will operate with 18 ICF coaches and halt at major stations including Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, and Akola.

From Kolhapur, train no. 01402 will leave at 4.40 pm on December 5 and reach CSMT at 4.05 am the next day, while train no. 01401 will depart from CSMT at 10.30 pm on December 6 and reach Kolhapur at 10.00 am the following morning. The trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Satara, Karad, Sangli and other key stations.

Central Railway has clarified that all coaches on these special trains will be unreserved, and passengers can book through the UTS app or counters at normal fare. The railway administration has stated that adequate arrangements have been put in place at stations and in trains to manage the large number of visitors expected during Mahaparinirvan Divas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/