Pune-Nagpur Vande Bharat Records 130% Bookings, Demand Grows For 16-Coach Upgrade

Pune: There is a Vande Bharat Express service from Nagpur to Pune, Hyderabad, Bilaspur and Indore. The response to these trains is increasing day by day. Due to this, 16 coaches were added to the Indore train. Now, looking at the response to the Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune train, the demand for 16 coaches for this train is also increasing.

The demand for increasing the coaches of the Pune-Ajni (Nagpur) Vande Bharat Express is increasing day by day. Since the ticket booking on this route has been continuously recording more than 130 per cent for the last few months, some passengers and local organisations have demanded increasing the coaches.

This train currently runs in an eight-coach configuration, yet this service completes the 881-km journey in about 12 hours and is operated six days a week. According to the data received from the Railway Department between April 1 and October 31, the average ticket booking on the Pune-Ajni route was 130.63 per cent, while 127.06 per cent was recorded on the return route. These data clearly show that this train runs almost at full capacity on most days.

The train's schedule also testifies to the popularity of this service. The train departs from Pune at 6:25 am (except Tuesdays) and reaches Ajni at 6:25 pm. The return journey starts from Ajni at 9:50 am and ends in Pune at 9:50 pm. This schedule allows businessmen, students and other passengers to travel at a convenient time.

“The Nagpur division is responsible for the primary maintenance and repair of the Pune-Ajni Vande Bharat Express. And it will have to submit a proposal to increase the number of coaches. At present, no proposals have been received for increasing the number of coaches, but this is necessary because the train always runs at full capacity,” says a railway official.

This demand has increased due to the increase in the number of students and businessmen. The number of passengers is constantly increasing due to the increasing number of educational institutions, IT hubs and startups between Nagpur and Pune. This is clear from the experience of passengers.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat has already been made with 16 coaches, while the Pune-Ajni route still runs with eight coaches. In view of the continuous high bookings, it is becoming necessary to increase the number of coaches for the Pune-Nagpur Vande Bharat so that passengers can get comfortable and timely service.