 Pune: Forest Jurisdictions Restructured To Tackle Leopard-Human Conflict
The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department has approved a major restructuring of the Assistant Conservator of Forests (Class–1) jurisdictions in the Pune region. This long-awaited reform addresses several administrative gaps and is expected to significantly aid in reducing the increasing instances of leopard–human conflict.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Pune: Forest Jurisdictions Restructured To Tackle Leopard-Human Conflict

The government stated that the new structure will help Assistant Conservators perform their duties more effectively and maintain better supervision over officers and staff in their respective areas. The revised boundaries have been finalised in accordance with the Maharashtra Forest Code to ensure smoother implementation of forest protection, conservation and routine management tasks. Officials believe the changes will bring more clarity to decision-making and streamline day-to-day administrative operations.

The restructuring is done to reduce the impact of leopard–human encounters, particularly in regions such as Maval, Velhe, Bhor, Saswad and Daund, where frequent leopard movement has created fear among residents.

With the changes in the jurisdictional layout, the manpower of officers can be deployed more efficiently in sensitive areas.

The quick monitoring of leopard movements will help the rescue team to mobilise quickly, and it will improve the coordination during patrolling and trapping operations, which will help in strengthening field response. This decision also resolves long-pending issues related to the uneven distribution of ranges under Assistant Conservators. 

The government has now implemented an equitable 3+3+3+3 division of jurisdictions, addressing all previous discrepancies and improving overall administrative balance. As per the new structure, the Pune Division will cover Pune, Bhamburda and Saswad; the Baramati Division will oversee Baramati, Indapur and Daund; the Maval Division will include Vadgaon, Shirota and Paud; while the Bhor Division will supervise Bhor, Nasarapur and Velhe.

The Officials say that apart from strengthening forest protection and conservation efforts, the restructure will also support eco-tourism initiatives, CAMPA activities and wildlife management projects.

The state government believes that these changes mark a crucial step toward better management of forest areas, and they will also ensure the safety of citizens living near wildlife zones.

