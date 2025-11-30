Dhule District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute Urges Students To Use Self-Defence Training For Safety & Confidence | Sourced

Dhule: Dhule District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute appealed to students to make use of the self-defence training organised by the district administration to protect themselves in times of crisis, build confidence, and increase awareness about personal safety. The concluding programme of the three-day Veerangana training, which began at the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) ground on Thursday (27), was held this afternoon. She was speaking at the event.

District Collector Vispute said that students should regularly practise the Veerangana training conducted at the SRPF ground jointly by the District Collector’s Office and the Zilla Parishad to ensure their own safety. She emphasised that the training received should be remembered and shared with other students as well. On this occasion, the District Collector herself reviewed the measures to be taken for self-protection using items such as pens, knives, and identity cards, and practised these techniques with the students. She also thanked all departments for their active participation in organising the Veerangana training.

In the morning session, Dr Jitendra Bhamre of Yoga Vidyadham trained students in Hasya Yoga, Nritya Yoga, Kapalbhati, Bhramari, Pranayama, Mudra Yoga, and Omkar Yoga. Students were also encouraged to maintain good health through regular yoga practice.

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors Shraddha Pawar and Gayatri Badgujar provided detailed information on the road safety campaign, traffic regulations, the rule that children under 18 should not drive, the use of helmets while riding motorcycles, the women's safety helpline (1091/181), the emergency helpline (112), and the child helpline (1098), through a PPT presentation.

Adv. Chaitanya Bhandari spoke about cybercrime, including social media risks, online shopping precautions, and steps to ensure digital safety.

Adv. Rohini Mahajan, Sakhi One Stop Centre Manager, gave detailed information about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, misconceptions about child sexual abuse, and how and where to file complaints.

Jaideep Patil of the Nobel Foundation guided students on UPSC preparation and career-building.

Students of the Scheduled Caste and Neo-Buddhist Girls’ School presented a demonstration of lathi techniques. Street plays and cultural programmes were also organised. Education Extension Officer Ranjita Dhivare coordinated the training, while Education Officer Pawar delivered the vote of thanks. Around 10,000 students from various schools attended the programme.

Present on the occasion were Public Works Department Superintendent Engineer Anil Pawar, Zilla Parishad Additional CEO Rajesh Ingle, Resident Deputy District Collector Sanjay Bagde, Zilla Parishad Deputy CEO Sneha Pawar, District Programme Officer Ajay Fadol, State Excise Superintendent Swati Kakade, District Planning Officer Sunil Sonar, Tribal Development Department Project Officer Pramod Patil, PWD Executive Engineer R. R. Patil, Sub-Divisional Officer Rohan Kuwar (Dhule), District Surgeon Dr Datta Degavkar, Zilla Parishad Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Swarajni Pingle, Education Officer Manish Pawar (Secondary), Kiran Kuwar (Primary), Tehsildar Sahebrao Sonawane, and others.