Jalgaon: North Maharashtra University, IISER Pune Sign MoU To Boost Research Collaboration

Poetess Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University (NMU), Jalgaon | File Photo

Jalgaon: Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon and Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance academic and research cooperation under the Government of India's Anandan National Research Foundation - Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (ANRF-PAIR) programme at IISER, Pune on 29th November 2025.

This agreement will open doors to new opportunities for students, researchers and faculty of both institutions and will accelerate mutual collaboration in high-quality research infrastructure. The objective of the agreement is to strengthen research collaboration, promote innovation and create opportunities for joint projects, share resources and build capacity. The main focus areas include chemical, physical, biological, earth, computer and environmental sciences, as well as climate studies, biodiversity conservation, sustainable development and data-driven sciences.

Under this MoU, joint research projects, student Exchanges, internship programs, advanced laboratory training, as well as workshops and seminars in the field of science and innovation will be organised. The quality of higher education will be further strengthened by the benefit of the expertise of leading institutions like IISER. Under the Student Exchange Program of the said Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (ANRF-PAIR) program, four students of the school of K.B.C. U.M.V., Atul Patil, Prateek Wagh, Bhushan Patil, and Suraj Vasave, are doing research work at IISER Pune. In the near future, more students and faculty will be sent to IISER Pune for training.

The signing ceremony of the MoU was attended by the Vice Chancellor of K.B.C. U.M.V., Prof. Vijay Maheshwari, Coordinator of ANRF-PAIR Prof. Deepak Dalal and Director of IISER Prof. Sunil Bhagwat, Registrar Umesh Kumar Mote, Project Director Prof. Srinivas and senior officials of both the institutions were present. This initiative will mark a new phase of academic collaboration and is considered a major step towards strengthening the research culture in North Maharashtra. Both institutions hope that this agreement will help students of the region develop competitive skills at the national and international levels.