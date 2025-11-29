Pune Vehicle Owners Lag In HSRP Compliance; Only 35% Fitted Ahead Of 30th November Deadline | Representational Image | File

Pune: With the 30th November deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) ending on Sunday, the response from vehicle owners in Pune remains worryingly low. Of the 26.35 lakh vehicles registered with the Pune city RTO, only 7.20 lakh have installed HSRP so far. This means just about 35% of the total vehicles that require the upgrade have registered.

The Transport Commissionerate has confirmed that action will be taken against vehicles without HSRP after the deadline.

Despite repeated appeals, awareness drives, and strict instructions from state transport authorities, a large number of motorists continue to use tampered or modified number plates and have not switched to the mandatory HSRP.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, HSRP has been made mandatory for all vehicles manufactured before 1st April 2019. Installation for older vehicles began on 31st March 2025, yet the compliance rate remains low, with only 7.20 lakh installations completed in Pune city.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy RTO, Pune City, said, “A discussion is underway with senior officials, and a decision will be taken accordingly. However, we urge vehicle owners to apply for HSRP without any negligence. Action will be taken if any fancy or tampered number plate is found installed.”

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, IAS, added, “Following the extended deadline of 30th November, action will be taken against vehicles that are not compliant. A meeting will be held at the ministerial level, and a decision will be taken in this regard.”

Read Also Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Polls Likely To Be Held In January As Preparations Point To It

Pune City HSRP Status

Total vehicles: 26,35,175

Vehicles fitted with HSRP: 7,20,124

Percentage installed: 35.08%

Overview of Major RTOs

Mumbai: Total vehicles – 5,39,452 | HSRP installed – 1,46,125 | 39.00%

Thane: Total vehicles – 10,88,864 | HSRP installed – 1,91,811 | 24.30%

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Total vehicles – 11,84,284 | HSRP installed – 3,95,717 | 44.48%

Nagpur (City): Total vehicles – 5,93,352 | HSRP installed – 1,73,515 | 33.75%

Nagpur (Rural): Total vehicles – 4,64,916 | HSRP installed – 2,15,142 | 55.19%

Nagpur (East): Total vehicles – 4,91,211 | HSRP installed – 1,84,816 | 42.96%



Nashik: Total vehicles – 12,62,265 | HSRP installed – 2,77,787 | 24.85%

Kolhapur: Total vehicles – 9,06,549 | HSRP installed – 2,37,542 | 42.35%

Solapur: Total vehicles – 5,42,913 | HSRP installed – 2,04,953 | 48.52%

Satara: Total vehicles – 4,72,612 | HSRP installed – 1,77,282 | 48.30%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Total vehicles – 8,03,355 | HSRP installed – 2,79,092 | 42.21%

Statewide Summary

Total vehicles: 2,43,05,832

Vehicles fitted with HSRP: 47,23,260

Registered vehicles: 87,18,812

Remaining vehicles: 1,08,66,760