Gulabrao Patil Inaugurates Khandesh Agricultural Culture & Livestock Exhibition 2026 In Jalgaon | Sourced

Jalgaon: It is essential for the new generation to acquire new information about modern farming and turn towards it. They should also strive to use "AI" technology in agriculture, stated Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the grand 'Khandesh Agricultural Culture and Livestock Exhibition 2026', which preserves the rich agricultural tradition, folk culture, and livestock heritage of Khandesh. The exhibition was inaugurated today, Sunday, by the State's Water Supply and Sanitation Minister and Guardian Minister of Jalgaon district, Gulabrao Patil, at Shivteerth Ground, Jalgaon.

Present on the occasion were MLA Suresh Bhole, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Mrs Minal Karanwal, District Superintendent of Police Dr Maheshwari Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Dhere, Additional Chief Executive Officer Randhir Somvanshi, Project Director Raju Lokhande, District Agriculture Superintendent Kurban Tadvi, and senior officers from various departments.

Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil further said that a lot of information is available today for modern farming and urged the youth to use it to achieve good yields in agriculture. He appealed to the youth to view agriculture as a business and adopt modern farming. He expressed confidence that this festival, which for the first time in the district brings together agriculture, animal husbandry, and culture on such a large scale, will create a name for itself in the state and the country in the future. He clarified that "this festival is the pride of the district." He lauded the women's self-help groups, stating that they have transformed the economy of the villages. "Women are not just responsible for managing the household, but they are the architects of the development of the entire village," he remarked on this occasion.

At this event, in her introductory remarks, District Council Chief Executive Officer Meenal Karanwal provided detailed information about the organisation of the agricultural exhibition. District Collector Mr Ghuge, in his address, said that Jalgaon district is an agriculture-dominated district and a district rich in food culture. This festival has been organised with the objective of promoting the agriculture sector, keeping in mind the concept of a Khandeshi cultural festival. This agricultural exhibition features stalls showcasing how to use agricultural technology, how to conduct animal husbandry and fisheries, information about government schemes, and various food stalls. School and college trips, seminars on agriculture, and cultural programmes will also be organised here for the next five days. He appealed to all the farmers in the district to take advantage of this opportunity.

During the programme, the calendar and diary prepared by the District Rural Development Agency, as well as the MahaVistar AI app developed by the Agriculture Department, were launched by the Guardian Minister. At the beginning of the programme, Guardian Minister Mr Patil visited the various stalls set up at the exhibition site and gathered information.

The exhibition features a grand display of agricultural inputs, tools, and equipment; detailed information on government schemes and various demonstrations; and attractive stalls of handicrafts and home decor items, which are proving to be a special attraction for the citizens. The Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments have organised guidance sessions, seminars, entrepreneurship development, and women's empowerment workshops for the farmers. Another highlight of the exhibition is the live demonstration of Ahirani folk traditions and culture, performances of traditional folk arts and dances, and a festival of authentic Maharashtrian food. It is a feast for food lovers with a variety of food items.

This exhibition will be open to the public every day from 10 AM to 9 PM from February 1st to 5th, 2026. The organisers appealed to farmers and citizens to visit in large numbers and take advantage of this initiative. Project director Raju Lokhande expressed his gratitude.