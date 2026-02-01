Pune ACB Arrests Police Constable For Demanding ₹25,000 Bribe To Secure Bail In Baramati Murder Case | Representational Image | File

Pune: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Pune District has arrested a police constable for demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a woman. The bribe was allegedly sought to assist in securing early bail for her son, who was arrested in a murder case. The constable reportedly promised to file a lenient chargesheet in court, helping her son secure bail.

A case has been registered against the constable at the Vadgaon Nimbalkar Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) in Baramati.

The arrested individual has been identified as Police Constable Ramesh Laxman Nagtilak (42), from Baramati. A 46-year-old woman had filed a complaint with the ACB.

The complainant’s son is currently facing murder charges at the Vadgaon Nimbalkar Police Station. Constable Nagtilak was stationed at the Karanje Bridge Police Outpost, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Vadgaon Nimbalkar station.

The woman filed a complaint with the ACB on 18th January, according to ACB officials. Constable Nagtilak and another Sub-Inspector (PSI) stationed at the outpost allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 to help her son obtain bail and to submit the chargesheet to the court. The promised leniency in the charges made in the chargesheet so that her son gets bail.

Following the complaint, the ACB conducted a verification probe. During the verification, it was found that Nagtilak negotiated the bribe amount down to Rs 25,000. The investigation revealed that while Nagtilak demanded the money, the sub-inspector was not involved in the bribery demand.

Once the demand was verified, a case was registered, and Nagtilak was taken into custody. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Pune ACB’s Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande and Additional Superintendents Ajit Patil and Arjun Bhosale. The team included Police Inspector Avinash Gharbude, and the ongoing investigation is being led by Police Inspector Asavari Shedge.