 Budget 2026: From Mumbai To Pune & Delhi To Varanasi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Seven High Speed Rail Routes
The Centre has announced plans to develop seven high-speed rail corridors connecting major cities, including Mumbai -Pune, Chennai -Bengaluru and Delhi- Varanasi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the corridors will act as growth connectors, reducing travel time and boosting economic activity.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
New Delhi, Jan 1: In a major infrastructure push aimed at accelerating regional development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the development of seven high speed rail corridors connecting key economic and cultural centres across the country.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament, Sitharaman stated that the proposed corridors would serve as growth connectors, reducing travel time between major cities while enhancing trade, tourism, and employment opportunities.

Corridors Across West, South and North India

According to the Budget announcement, the seven high speed rail corridors will include Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi, and Varanasi to Siliguri.

Mumbai and Pune form one of India’s busiest economic corridors, linking the country’s financial capital with a major technology, education, and manufacturing hub. At present, the journey between the two cities often stretches beyond three hours due to traffic congestion, rail bottlenecks, and weather related disruptions.

A high speed rail connection is expected to drastically reduce travel time, making same day business travel far more efficient and easing pressure on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and existing railway lines.

The network spans western, southern, and northern India, linking established metros with fast growing regional hubs.

Focus on Speed, Productivity and Regional Balance

The new rail links are not merely transport projects but engines of economic growth. By cutting travel time significantly, the corridors are expected to support business movement, labour mobility, and logistics efficiency.

Improved rail connectivity between cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai will strengthen the southern industrial and technology corridor, while links like Delhi to Varanasi and Varanasi to Siliguri aim to enhance access to eastern India.

Boost to Jobs and Infrastructure Ecosystem

High speed rail programme would generate large scale employment during construction and later through operations and maintenance. Ancillary industries such as steel, cement, signalling systems, and rolling stock manufacturing are also expected to benefit.

Urban development is likely to follow around stations and rail nodes, creating new economic clusters along the corridors.

Next Steps and Implementation

While the Budget announcement outlines the proposed routes, detailed project reports, land acquisition plans, and funding models are expected to be finalised soon.

The announcement marks one of the most ambitious rail expansion plans in recent years, signalling the Centre’s intent to use infrastructure as a key driver of long term economic growth.

