 Dwarka Chowk Underpass Work Disrupts Citilinc Routes In Nashik For Three Months
Dwarka Chowk Underpass Work Disrupts Citilinc Routes In Nashik For Three Months

Dwarka Chowk Underpass Work Disrupts Citilinc Routes In Nashik For Three Months

Updated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Dwarka Chowk Underpass Work Disrupts Citilinc Routes In Nashik For Three Months

Nashik: In view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, construction of the ₹214-crore underpass at Dwarka Chowk has begun to ease traffic congestion in the city. Due to this work, Dwarka Chowk will remain completely closed to heavy vehicles, private passenger buses, MSRTC buses and Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Citilinc buses for the next three months, leading to major changes in Citilinc routes across Nashik.

The existing bus stops at Siddharth Hotel, Pournima, Dwarka, and Wadala Naka will remain closed during this period. To facilitate commuters, new stops have been introduced at Vijay Mamata Signal, Ashoka Marg, Amrapali Tower, Kalpataru Nagar, Ashoka School, Lakshmi Mata Chowk, Bharat Nagar, Sahyadri Hospital, Aisha Nagar, Mumbai Naka and Urdu School.

Due to the underpass construction work at Dwarka Chowk, the traffic system has been changed, and passengers are urged to travel after familiarizing themselves with the new routes and stops.

Nashik Road to Nimani Route Changed

City Link buses going from Nashik Road to Nimani will now follow the following new route:

Nashik Road → Vijay Mamata Signal → Ashoka Marg → Amrapali Tower → Kalpataru Nagar → Ashoka School → Lakshmi Mata Chowk → Bharat Nagar → Sahyadri Hospital → Aisha Nagar → Mumbai Naka → Urdu School → Sarda Circle → Ganjmal → Shalimar → CBS → Ravivar Karanja → Panchavati Karanja → Nimani.

Nimani to Nashik Road Route

Buses going from Nimani to Nashik Road will now follow the following route:

Nimani → Panchavati Karanja → Ravivar Karanja → Shalimar → Sarda Circle → Urdu School → District Sub-Registrar Office → Court Yard → Vani House → Aisha Nagar → Bharat Nagar → Lakshmi Narayan Chowk → Ashoka Marg → Vijay Mamata Signal → Ambedkar Nagar → Nashik Road.

