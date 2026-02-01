 Pune: NCP & Pawar Family To Reunite To Fulfil Late Ajit Pawar’s Last Wish, Reveals Family Insider
Pawar family insider Kiran Gujar -- a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan and a close aide of the late Ajit Pawar -- has come forward and provided insights on Saturday’s happenings

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
Pune: Speculation was rife on Saturday as Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra’s 11th Deputy Chief Minister, even as the Pawar family patriarch, Sharad Pawar, claimed he was unaware of the swearing-in ceremony. The day witnessed a flurry of political developments. It began with Sharad Pawar addressing the media, Sunetra Pawar taking an oath to succeed her late husband Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule leaving for New Delhi, Parth Pawar skipping his mother’s oath ceremony to meet Sharad Pawar, and senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) questioning the haste in the swearing-in.

Meanwhile, Pawar family insider Kiran Gujar -- a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan and a close aide of the late Ajit Pawar -- has come forward and provided insights on Saturday’s happenings. While speaking to the media, Gujar informed reporters that a positive decision has been reached: the entire Pawar family will work together to fulfil "Ajit Dada's" final wish.

Kiran Gujar said, “After Sharad Pawar Saheb made the statement regarding Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in, it was felt that there was a bit of a communication gap within the family. Detailed discussions were held to address this. The Pawar family considers me one of their own and included me in this process. Following the talks with Parth Pawar and other family members at Govindbag, no misunderstandings remain."

Gujar further revealed that while Parth Pawar was not present at the swearing-in ceremony, he has been meeting citizens at the 'Sahayog' residence in Baramati. Following further discussions at Sahayog today, Gujar announced that the decision to reunify both factions of the NCP has been solidified.

Kiran Gujar revealed that both parties will merge in accordance with Ajit Pawar's wishes. He said that as this is a formal procedure, it will take some time, but an official announcement will be made by the party leadership soon.

The meeting at Govindbag on Saturday involved Sharad Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, MLA Rohit Pawar, Parth Pawar, Yugendra Pawar, Rajendra Pawar, and Ranjit Pawar.

Parth, Yugendra, and Rohit Pawar left the residence without speaking to the media, which fuelled the initial mystery. However, speaking to the media on Sunday, Kiran Gujar cleared the air, stating, "The process I was part of is now complete."

Gujar further explained that discussions with Sharad Pawar also covered various subjects, including the construction of a memorial for the late Ajit Pawar at Vidya Pratishthan.

"Everyone is united to complete Ajit Dada’s unfinished dreams. A positive decision regarding the merger of both NCP groups has been reached, as this was Ajit Dada’s last wish," he clarified.

