 Nashik’s Goda Ghat Shines with Millions Of Lamps As 1,111 Women Perform Maha Goda Aarti | PHOTO
The program, organised by the Ramtirth Godavari Seva Samiti, had Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the chief guest. Shantakumari, the chief director of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, and Vijaya Rahatkar, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, were the guests of honour

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
Nashik’s Goda Ghat Shines with Millions of Lamps as 1,111 Women Perform Maha Goda Aarti | Sourced

Nashik: History was made at Nashik's Goda Ghat. For the first time, 1,111 women came together to perform the 'Maha Goda Aarti'. The banks of the Godavari River were illuminated by millions of lamps. The Aarti was performed in a highly disciplined and rhythmic manner. Thousands of Nashik residents gathered on both banks of the Godavari to witness this historic event. Following an appeal by Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Nashik residents participated in this unique event by turning on their mobile flashlights.

The program, organised by the Ramtirth Godavari Seva Samiti, had Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the chief guest. Shantakumari, the chief director of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, and Vijaya Rahatkar, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, were the guests of honour. MLA Seema Hire, President of Ramtirth Godavari Seva Samiti, Jayant Gaidhani, and many other dignitaries were present on the stage.

During the program, Padma Shri Subhash Sharma was awarded the 'Ramtirth Goda Rashtrajeevan Award' and Vedamurti Pandit Rajeshwar Shastri Bhalchandra Shastri Joshi was awarded the 'Ramtirth Goda Prachyavidya Prakash' National Award. These awards were presented by Union Minister Shekhawat.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “The people of Nashik are fortunate that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is being held in Nashik. India is a country of multifaceted culture. To understand the identity of this country, one must take a dip in the Kumbh Mela to understand its characteristics.” He appealed that the cleanliness of the Godavari should be everyone's priority. Shantakumari, the chief director of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, said, “To make the country corruption-free, the current generation needs to understand the concept of 'Career with Character'. If one pursues a career with a pure heart, the country will become corruption-free. Righteous conduct is the practice of culture.”

Padma Shri Subhash Sharma said, “To keep the Godavari river clean, there is a strong need for spiritual and cultural farming. Promoting such practices can help restore harmony between nature and society.”

The programme was compered by Swanand Bedekar.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik was felicitated on the occasion in recognition of his dedicated efforts in maintaining law and order in the city. He was honoured with a shawl, a floral garland, and an idol of Lord Rama. His exemplary service and commitment to public safety were widely appreciated.

Disruption due to the Priest Association's Aarti

While the program was underway, the Priest Association started playing an aarti on loudspeakers, causing a disruption. Assistant Police Commissioner Sandeep Mitke and his officers immediately intervened and lowered the volume of the loudspeakers. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik himself was monitoring the security arrangements at the time. Strict security arrangements were in place throughout the entire program.


This program proved significant for the cleanliness of the Godavari River and for cultural awakening. The people of Nashik participated in large numbers, making this historic Maha Goda Aarti a success.

