Pune: Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro To Cut Two-Hour Commute To Just 30 Minutes

Pune: Daily traffic congestion in Hinjawadi, Pune’s key IT hub, is set to ease with the Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro line nearing completion. Two crucial trial runs of the Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar metro line being built by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have been successful, and the line is expected to become operational by the end of March.

The new metro line will reduce the current two-hour commute between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar to just 30 minutes, offering significant relief to thousands of daily commuters.

The biggest feature of this project is the 'double-decker' bridge built at Vidyapeeth Chowk, where a road runs at ground level, a flyover has been constructed above it, and the metro line operates on the topmost deck. This is the first metro project in the country to be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The project, which is estimated about Rs 8,313 crore, has received a huge financial contribution from the central and state governments.



Hinjawadi’s Rajiv Gandhi IT Park is home to more than 800 companies and employs over 2.2 lakh professionals. Traffic congestion had earlier forced several companies to consider relocating. The upcoming metro line is expected to reverse this trend by improving connectivity and reducing travel time.

However, now there will be 23 stations, with 14 trainsets that have been made available. The verification of technical standards has been completed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), and Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase has inspected the work.

With its launch, the metro is expected to transform public transport in Pune and significantly ease pressure on the city’s road network.