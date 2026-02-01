 Man Kills Cousin Over Land Dispute In Beed’s Kej Taluka, Accused Arrested
The deceased has been identified as Vicky, alias Anna Chandanshiv (25), while the accused cousin is Mahesh Uttarashwar Chandanshiv (25), both residents of the same village. According to the police, the two had been embroiled in a dispute over ancestral land and domestic issues for quite some time, leading to frequent arguments

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Man Kills Cousin Over Land Dispute In Beed’s Kej Taluka, Accused Arrested | Representative Image

Beed: In a shocking incident stemming from a long-standing domestic and land dispute, a 25-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his cousin at Uttareshwar Pimpri village in Kej taluka of Beed district. The brutal killing came to light on Saturday morning after locals noticed a body lying on the roadside and alerted the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on Friday night, Mahesh allegedly took Vicky to his farm on the pretext of resolving their dispute. While at the farm, the duo consumed liquor together. After Vicky became heavily intoxicated and lost consciousness, Mahesh allegedly slit his throat using a sharp weapon. In an attempt to mislead investigators, the accused dumped the body on a nearby road before fleeing the spot.

The crime came to the fore on Saturday morning. Acting on the information received, the Kej police, under the guidance of Police Inspector Swapnil Unawane, rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. A large-scale manhunt was launched, and Mahesh was later apprehended. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the murder, citing the ongoing land and domestic dispute as the motive.

Senior police officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police Chentna Tidke and Assistant Superintendent of Police Vyankatram, along with other officers, visited the crime scene and conducted a detailed inspection. Further investigation is underway to recover the weapon used in the crime and to verify additional circumstances surrounding the murder.

