Pune Reacts to Union Budget: Education, Health And Markets Draw Mixed Responses

Pune: Mukund Kirdat of the AAP Parents’ Union welcomed the Union Budget proposal to establish girls’ hostels at the district level, but criticised the emphasis on setting up 15,000 animation and gaming labs, calling it “misplaced.” He pointed out that last year’s announcements regarding Atal Tinkering Labs, broadband connectivity and PM SHRI schools have seen little progress so far.

Kirdat also expressed concern that linking universities to industrial zones could lead to the privatisation of higher education. He further noted that there was no clarity on how the government plans to raise education spending to 6 per cent of GDP.

Meanwhile, Monica Sharma, a resident of Kalyani Nagar, Pune, said urban development must prioritise people’s physical and mental well-being, not just infrastructure. “With rising stress and lifestyle diseases, the Union Budget should focus on preventive healthcare through affordable or free government-backed Ayurveda, yoga and wellness centres in residential areas,” she said.

She also stressed the need for interactive learning and science centres for children, along with the protection of public open spaces for community use. Sharma added that a truly pro-people budget must strengthen allocations for health and education, as households spend a significant portion of their income on these essentials. “Reducing income tax and GST would leave more money in the hands of citizens, helping revive market vibrancy and overall economic activity,” she said.

Social activist Vijay Kumbhar said that a negative market reaction to the Budget reflects a lack of investor confidence. “But beyond Dalal Street, the real question is what the Budget offers to the common man. There is no concrete relief from inflation, no assurance of jobs, and no meaningful support for healthcare or education. If a Budget cannot protect household budgets, market numbers become irrelevant,” he remarked.

Dr Aditya Kelkar, Director of NIO Super Speciality Hospital, welcomed the government’s focus on strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem. “The push for domestic manufacturing of medical equipment and enhanced training for doctors and caregivers, especially in ophthalmology, will improve access to quality care,” he said. He also praised the proposal to create regional medical hubs through public-private partnerships and expand emergency and trauma centres, noting that these steps could ease the burden on tertiary hospitals. He added that income tax relief on medical expenses would provide much-needed support to patients.

Manish Jain, Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Broking, said the Budget 2026 strengthens investor confidence through fiscal prudence and a ₹12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure push. He noted that the focus on infrastructure, semiconductors, bio-pharma and manufacturing broadens India’s investment story, with markets likely to reward fundamentally strong companies aligned with long-term growth themes.