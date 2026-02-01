Parbhani Launches Voter Awareness Drive Ahead Of Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Elections | Sourced

Parbhani: Against the backdrop of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections, the District Collector and District Returning Officer, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission, directed the implementation of a voters’ awareness campaign across the district.

The initiative aims to educate students about the importance of voting and encourage greater public participation in the electoral process.

As part of this campaign, awareness programmes were conducted on Saturday at Late Ganpatrao Renge Patil Secondary School, Onkareshwar Secondary and Higher Secondary School, Tridhara, and RC Sontakke School in Junagadh. The initiative received an overwhelming response from students, who actively participated in the activities.

Officials and resource persons, including Praveen Waikos, Hanumant Hambir, Trambak Wadaskar, Arvind Shahane, Ramprasad Avchar and Baban Avhad, guided the students on the significance of voting in a democracy and stressed the need to increase voter turnout in the upcoming ZP and PS elections.

Awareness was generated through lectures, street plays, and the administering of voter-awareness oaths to the students.

Several school authorities and staff members were present during the programmes, including headmaster AG Patange, Ranjeet Kakade, BR Panchal, Devanand Ambure, DP Nalawar, SK Badgar, RN Suryawanshi, PR Wayal, SV Shinde, VB Aher, JB Kale, and others, who extended their support to the campaign.