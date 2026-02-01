Pune: Sharad Pawar & Wife Visit Ajit Pawar’s Cremation Site In Baramati Before Heading To Mumbai | Video Screengrab

Pune: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, accompanied by his wife Pratibha Pawar, visited the Vidya Pratishthan ground to see the site where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s last rites were performed on Sunday. This visit took place before their departure for Mumbai.

It has been five days since the passing of Ajit Pawar. Upon seeing the site, both Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar became emotional. During the visit, they held a detailed discussion with Kiran Gujar, a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, regarding the construction of a memorial for Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar visited the location specifically to finalise thoughts on the memorial before heading to Mumbai. Shortly after the discussion, he continued his journey. Speaking to reporters afterwards, Kiran Gujar shared, "Sharad Pawar Saheb desires that the memorial for Ajit Dada should be grand and magnificent."

“Baramati is home to several buildings constructed with unique concepts and diverse perspectives. The family and trustees intend for the memorial to be of a similar iconic stature,” noted Gujar.

The team plans to study various architectural landmarks across the state and in Baramati, gathering blueprints and designs to ensure the memorial is a fitting tribute.

Kiran Gujar confirmed that the visit by Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar was a central part of this planning process.