 Married Woman & Two Young Children Found Dead In Well in Pune District’s Shirur Tehsil
HomePuneMarried Woman & Two Young Children Found Dead In Well in Pune District’s Shirur Tehsil

Married Woman & Two Young Children Found Dead In Well in Pune District’s Shirur Tehsil

Updated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
Married Woman & Two Young Children Found Dead In Well in Pune District’s Shirur Tehsil | Representational Image

Pune: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in the Pabal Village of Shirur Tehsil in Pune District, where a married woman, who earned a living through manual labour, committed suicide along with her two young children. The entire Pabal village area is in mourning following the tragedy.

The deceased have been identified as Ahila, alias Bhagyashree Raju Jadhav (30); Sarthak Raju Jadhav (5, son); and Gauri Raju Jadhav (4 months, daughter).

The Jadhav family originally hails from Bibi village in Lonar Tehsil in Buldhana District but is currently residing in Pabal village.

According to available details, on Sunday morning, a domestic dispute occurred between Ahila Jadhav and her husband, Raju Pandurang Jadhav.

Following the argument, Ahila left the house with her two children. When she did not return for a long time, her husband began searching for them in the afternoon.

The incident was discovered when the body of four-month-old Gauri was found floating in a well belonging to a farmer named Parmeshwar Pingale in the village. Local residents rushed to the spot. Upon further investigation, the bodies of Ahila and five-year-old Sarthak were also recovered from the same well.

Upon receiving information, Police Sub-Inspector Somnath Kachre from the Shikrapur Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) visited the site to conduct a formal investigation (panchnama). A complaint has been filed at the Shikrapur Police Station by Jayashree Sunil Jadhav, Ahila’s sister.

The police suspect that the woman took this extreme step due to mental distress caused by frequent domestic quarrels, as her husband allegedly doubted her character.

The Shikrapur Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

