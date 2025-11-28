 Pune Shocker: Elderly Man Caught, Thrashed By Mob For Alleged Molestation Attempt In Swargate - VIDEOS
A shocking video is going viral on social media, where a mob is seen thrashing an elderly man who was reportedly attempting to molest a young woman in Pune’s Swargate area. Fortunately, the bystander’s alertness avoided any untoward incident.

Pune Shocker: Elderly Man Caught, Thrashed By Mob For Alleged Molestation Attempt In Swargate - VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

The women in the area told the Free Press Journal, “Many women in the area have witnessed eve-teasing for the last two months. The accused, being an elderly man, we tried to ignore the suffering. However, the incidents of him following women increased gradually, and all of us used to feel unsafe commuting from the road stretch near Maharashtra Mandal Road in Swargate.”

The accused crossed all limits when he tried to lift the skirt of a school-going girl on Friday evening. The victim’s mother told FPJ, “He used to follow my daughter for the past few days. Today, the stalker attempted to lift her skirt, but fortunately, our family were nearby, so we could intervene. Being a minor girl, we couldn’t imagine what could have happened.”


Following the incident, Pune police personnel arrived at the spot and are investigating into the matter.

Moreover, a 42-year-old woman was booked by Pune Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a man, clicking his obscene photos and videos, and later blackmailing him for money. 

The incident took place between mid-November 2024 and October 2025. The accused has been identified as Gauri Pralhad Wanjale. Regarding the matter, a 47-year-old man filed a police case. 

According to the complaint, the victim first met the accused Wanjale during a family visit to Tuljapur on November 7, 2024. Wanjale allegedly befriended the complainant under the guise of a sister-brother relationship and began visiting his home frequently.

