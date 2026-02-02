Legacy Beyond Politics: Pune University Flyover And Pimpri Chinchwad City Proposed To Be Named After Ajit Pawar | Sourced

Pune: The passing of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was a shocking incident. He died on January 28th in a private aircraft crash during a landing mishap in Baramati. Since his death, there have been significant efforts to honor his legacy. These include demands to name new projects in Pune after him and proposals to rename the cities of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati to "Ajit Nagar."

A proposal has been put forward to name the newly built double-decker flyover at Pune University Chowk after the late former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away in a tragic plane crash. This step should be taken in recognition of his role in transforming the region’s infrastructure and development landscape.

The demand has been formally submitted by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dattatray Bahirat through a letter addressed to the commissioners of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). He has urged that the flyover be officially named the “Late Hon. Ajitdada Anantrao Pawar Flyover” as a form of respect to the late leader.

In the letter, Bahirat described Pawar’s recent death in a plane crash as a major loss not only to his family and political party but also to Maharashtra’s people. He noted that Pawar was widely respected for his firm administrative control, quick decision-making, and focus on timely completion of projects.

The letter highlights Pawar’s tenure as Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, during which several key policy and development decisions were taken. One of the major initiatives mentioned is the plan to ease traffic congestion along Ganeshkhind Road, which ultimately led to the construction of the Pune University Chowk double-decker flyover. The project is now nearing completion and is expected to open soon.

Naming the flyover after Ajit Pawar would be a meaningful tribute to his contribution to Pune’s infrastructure and his role in accelerating development works across the state.

Similar Demand from Pimpri-Chinchwad & Baramati

Meanwhile, in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area, several social and community groups have also come forward with a related demand. Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Maratha Mahasangh and other social organizations have appealed for Pimpri-Chinchwad to be renamed “Ajit Nagar.”

The demand is rooted in the fact that Ajit Pawar always referred to Pimpri-Chinchwad as his karmabhumi (land of work). He is widely credited with the rapid development and modernization of the city, fueling the public sentiment behind the renaming proposal.

These organizations said that Pimpri-Chinchwad was once a small village but has today emerged as one of the largest municipal corporations in the country, known for its automobile industries, cleanliness, and rapid urban development. They claimed that a significant part of this transformation was made possible due to the efforts and policies of the late Ajit Pawar, who worked extensively for the growth of the region.

The groups stated that Pawar had a major influence on the city’s infrastructure, industrial expansion, and overall governance, helping give Pimpri-Chinchwad its present identity.

They have now urged local leaders, including the Chief Minister, MLAs, and Zilla Parishad representatives, to take note of this request and initiate steps to consider the proposed renaming.

So far, neither the PMRDA nor the PMC has issued an official response to the flyover naming proposal. Similarly, no formal statement has been released regarding the Pimpri-Chinchwad renaming demand. However, the issue is gaining attention among civic groups and political circles across the region.

A similar sentiment echoed in Baramati, where local residents raised a formal demand for the renaming just a day after his passing. For the people of Baramati, this change represents a tribute to a leader who reshaped their landscape over decades.