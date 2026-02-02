Pune: Sunetra Pawar To Contest Baramati Seat; Parth Pawar May Be Elected To Rajya Sabha, Say Reports | Sourced

Pune: After the death of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic private aircraft crash in Baramati, which took the lives of four others on 28th January, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, was made the 11th Deputy Chief Minister and the first woman to hold the post in Maharashtra on Saturday (31st January).

As Ajit Pawar’s death has left a void in Maharashtra politics, some of it has been filled by his other half, Sunetra Pawar. However, Ajit Pawar was an elected official on several institutions, including banks, unions, and cooperatives. Along with that, the Baramati Assembly Constituency is also now vacant, and by-elections will certainly be held at that place.

As of now, Sunetra Pawar is both a Rajya Sabha MP and the deputy CM of this state. According to the rules, she has to become a member of the Maharashtra State Legislature by either becoming a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) or a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). As things stand, reports say that she will contest the Baramati by-elections when they happen, further taking forward her husband’s legacy.

These developments are based on political discussions, and no official confirmation has been issued so far.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will make a decision regarding when by-elections will happen in the Baramati Assembly Constituency. The last time a by-election happened was in 1991, as the then MLA from Baramati, Sharad Pawar, vacated the seat to go to the Lok Sabha, and his nephew Ajit Pawar became the MLA for Baramati for the first time. After that, Ajit Pawar retained the seat nine consecutive times.

According to sources in Baramati’s political circles, all major parties are likely to avoid fielding a candidate against Sunetra Pawar if she decides to contest the seat. This move would be seen as a mark of respect for Sunetra Pawar, as well as a tribute to the memory of Ajit Pawar, fondly remembered as “Baramati’s strongest son”.

Parth Pawar May Be Elected Rajya Sabha MP

Sunetra Pawar, although still a member of parliament with the Rajya Sabha (upper house of the Indian Parliament), will resign soon to focus on the happenings of the state. She has been given key departments, including State Excise, Sports & Youth Welfare, and Minority Development, continuing much of her late husband’s portfolio except for finance.

Meanwhile, the Pawar power couple’s elder son, Parth Pawar, might be chosen to replace Sunetra Pawar at the Rajya Sabha. Reports from Baramati say that the alliance parties are open to it, and Parth Pawar has had political ambitions. He famously contested the Maval Lok Sabha seat back in 2019, where he lost to Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne by a huge margin. He hasn't contested elections since then, and it's being said to be a perfect debut for him in politics.