Supreme Court Grants Bail To Three Accused In 2024 Pune Porsche Blood Sample Swap Case | Sourced

Pune: The Supreme Court of India on Monday granted bail to three accused allegedly involved in conspiring to swap blood samples in connection with the 2024 Pune Porsche accident that claimed two lives.

A bench comprising Justice B. V. Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan ordered the release of Ashish Satish Mittal, Aditya Avinash Sood, and Amar Santhosh Gaikwad, subject to conditions to be imposed by the trial court. The Bench noted that the accused had remained in custody for nearly 18 months.

According to the prosecution, the accused conspired to replace the blood samples of two juveniles seated in the back of the car. It was alleged that juveniles were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. These accused reportedly swapped the juveniles’ samples with their own samples in an attempt to tamper with crucial evidence. The alleged minor driver was not part of this blood sample swap.

The accused have been booked under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Charges included offences like forgery, evidence tampering, and bribery.

Ashish Mittal is stated to be a friend of the father of one of the juveniles. Meanwhile, Aditya Sood is the father of the other juvenile passenger seated in the rear of the vehicle. Amar Gaikwad allegedly acted as a middleman and is accused of receiving Rs 3 lakh to facilitate the replacement of the blood samples.

During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna made strong observations on parental responsibility. She stated that parents must be held accountable for failing to exercise control over their children. She noted that reckless celebrations involving substance use, followed by high-speed driving, often result in the loss of innocent lives.

Emphasising societal concerns, Justice Nagarathna observed that parents often substitute meaningful dialogue and time spent with their children with money and unrestricted access to resources.

“Handing over vehicles and providing the means for unchecked indulgence is the real problem,” she said. She cautioned that any further comments should not prejudice the ongoing trial.