Pune Police Tightens Rules Before Local Body Elections, Bans Criminal Reels On Social Media

Pune Tightens Rules Before Local Body Elections, Bans Criminal Reels On Social Media

Pune: As the Zilla Parishad and the Panchayat Samiti elections are approaching, the Special Branch of the Pune City Police has imposed prohibitory orders across the city to maintain law and order. They will remain in force for 14 days from February 3 to February 16. The order, issued specifically for the local body elections scheduled on February 7, cautions citizens against sharing or circulating social media reels that glorify or promote criminal elements, warning that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the directive.

Earlier, the State Election Commission revised the poll schedule for the remaining phases of elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra following the declaration of a three-day state mourning after the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash at Baramati on January 28. The polling, which was earlier fixed for February 5, has now been rescheduled to February 7, while the counting of votes has been postponed from February 7 to February 9.

Keeping the elections in mind, the prohibitory orders were issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakre on Sunday to prevent any sort of activities that would disturb the public peace within the Pune city police limits.

The order clearly states that those found in violation of the following order can be liable to prosecution under the Maharashtra Police Act: “Posting social media reels of criminals for the purpose of spreading among the people and for threatening others will be banned.”

The directive strictly bans the carrying of flammable or explosive substances, possession of weapons such as firearms, swords or sticks, burning effigies or images of leaders, making provocative speeches, slogans or gestures that could incite tension, and organising any procession of five or more persons without prior permission from the office of the Pune Police Commissioner.