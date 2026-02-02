Pune: Water Supply To Be Disrupted For 8–10 Days After Main Pipeline Burst | Sourced

Pune: Several parts of Pune are set to face a water shortage for the next 8 to 10 days following a major technical failure in the city’s water supply system. The disruption has been caused by a burst in the main pipeline that carries water from Pawana Dam to the Chikhali Water Treatment Plant, and is one of the key sources supplying large areas of the city.

The officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are saying that the damage has led to the loss of thousands of litres of water and forced an immediate shutdown of the affected line. Repair work has been started on an emergency basis, but due to the scale of the damage, it is expected to take more than a week to fully restore normal water flow.

Residents have been warned in several localities that are dependent on the Chikhali water supply system may experience irregular or low-pressure water supply during the repair period. Tanker services may be arranged in critical areas if required.

With temperatures already beginning to rise across the state, the sudden disruption has raised concerns of a short-term water crisis in the city. The PMC has therefore appealed to citizens to conserve water, avoid wastage, and store only what is necessary until the repairs are completed.

Officials said further updates will be issued as the work progresses and once the exact repair work is done.