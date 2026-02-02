Simhastha Kumbh 2027: Sacred Flagpoles To Rise As Spiritual Symbols In Nashik–Trimbakeshwar | Sourced

Nashik: A review and planning meeting regarding the design and installation of Dhwajstambh (flagpoles) and Pataka (flags) in connection with the upcoming Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 was held recently at the Smart Cities Mission Office, Nashik.



The meeting was chaired by Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) Commissioner Shekhar Singh. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the planning, architectural design, material selection, height specifications, symbolic elements, and execution strategy for the flagpoles and flags to be installed at various locations in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.





It was emphasised that the flagpoles are not merely physical structures but sacred pillars representing spiritual faith, cultural heritage, and social unity, and therefore their design and execution must be undertaken with due sensitivity and responsibility. As per the decisions taken, flagpoles will be a combination of 51 feet and 31 feet in height, with a foundation radius of 1 foot and 8 inches, respectively. The base of the flagpoles will remain plain, while decorative and symbolic work will be carried out on the poles themselves.



The Purohit Sanghs (priest associations) of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar presented spiritual design elements for the flagpoles, which are to be integrated into the architectural design of the structures. The PWD was directed to submit the final drawings after consultation with both Purohit Sanghs.



For the meeting, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Manisha Khatri, NMC City Engineer Sanjay Agrawal, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Rahul K. Patil, and Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation Executive Engineer Snehal Pagare were present.