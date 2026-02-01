‘A Leader Like No Other’: Nashik Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Ajit Pawar | Sourced

Nashik: A heartfelt tribute was paid to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar by traders’ and industrial associations of North Maharashtra at the Maharashtra Chamber’s North Maharashtra Regional Office.

On this occasion, the members present fondly recalled memories of Ajit Dada. They spoke about his qualities, such as being a clear and fearless speaker, punctual, quick-witted, and disciplined, as well as his habit of starting work at 5 a.m. Members shared their personal experiences and memories, highlighting these traits.

They expressed deep sorrow over the sudden loss of a leader who possessed in-depth knowledge of every sector, including trade, industry, agriculture, education, and someone who maintained cordial relations with both common people and across political circles. Everyone felt that his passing was a tremendous loss to both the state and the nation. He was not merely a leader to them, but a trusted mentor and a valued member, always ready to guide and support. He was also remembered for recognising the abilities of grassroots workers and giving them opportunities to work and grow.



Present on the occasion were MHADA Chairman Ranjan Thackeray, NCP State General Secretary Arjun Tile, Corporator Dr. Hemalata Patil, Maharashtra Chamber Vice President Sanjay Sonawane, State Chief Coordinator Vedanshu Patil, CREDAI representative Sachin Shah, Maharashtra Grape Exporters Association’s Rajaram Sangale, NIMA Vice President Manish Rawal, Milind Rajput, Transport Association’s Sanjay Rathi, Nashik Grain and Grocery Retail Association President Santosh Rai, Eknath Amrutkar, Shekhar Dashpute, Prabhakar Gade, IMA’s Nilima Patil, Dr. Sonal Dagde, Ranjitsingh Anand, Assistant Secretary Avinash Pathak, and many other dignitaries.