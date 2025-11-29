Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Polls Likely To Be Held In January As Preparations Point To It

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Supreme Court of India has clarified that there are no restrictions on elections to local bodies in Maharashtra, confirming that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) election will be held on schedule. Since the PCMC has not exceeded the 50% reservation limit, the election is likely to be held in January 2026. The Election Department of the civic body has started preparations in view of this. With the confusion regarding the election now removed, aspiring candidates have been relieved and have intensified their preparations.

The possibility of elections being postponed in the state's Municipal Councils, some Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and two Municipal Corporations was being expressed due to the 50% reservation limit being exceeded. As a result, the aspiring candidates had also cooled down, thinking that if the elections are being postponed, their efforts will be in vain. However, the Supreme Court of India has permitted the Municipal Corporation elections to be held in Maharashtra. This clarifies that the PCMC election will be held on schedule -- before 31st January 2026. PCMC’s Election Department has intensified its preparations, and the ward-wise draft voter list for the upcoming civic body election has been published.

Both the Mahayuti and the Mahavikas Aghadi alliances in the city have all alleged that these lists are flawed. More than five thousand objections have been received regarding the voter lists. The deadline for filing objections and suggestions on the lists has been extended until 3rd December. The final voter lists will be published on 10th December, and the polling station-wise lists will be published on 22nd December. Officials in the Election Department have predicted that the Code of Conduct for the Municipal Corporation election is likely to be implemented by the end of December. The Election Department's preparations are underway in view of this.

Seventy-two objections have been received regarding the draft ward-wise reservation draw for the PCMC. The maximum number of objections relates to Ward No. 30, where the reservation was changed. The PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, who is the Election Returning Officer, will decide on these objections. Officials from the Election Department stated that Commissioner Hardikar will soon make a decision on this, and the final reservations will be announced after his approval.

Work is underway to finalise the polling centres and the Election Returning Officer's offices. The Election Department's preparation is in the final stages. Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar of the PCMC's Election Department said, "The election is likely to be held in January." Meanwhile, as of Friday, 4,944 objections have been received on the ward-wise reservation draw published by the Municipal Corporation. 3rd December is the final deadline for filing objections and suggestions.”