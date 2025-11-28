 Pune: Probe Reveals Guns Used In Sharad Mohol, Vanraj Andekar Murders Sourced From MP's Umarti Village
Following the interrogation of the arrested accused involved in the manufacturing and supplying of illegal guns at Umarti village in Madhya Pradesh, it has been found that at least 15 pistols were purchased from the same village.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Following the interrogation of the arrested accused involved in the manufacturing and supplying of illegal guns at Umarti village in Madhya Pradesh, it has been found that at least 15 pistols were purchased from the same village. 

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Additional Commissioner of Police, Pune, IPS, Pankaj Deshmukh, said, “It has been confirmed that the gun was brought from the same village in MP. Additionally, in a recent murder case near Khadi Machine Chowki, Ganesh Kale (36), a resident of Yewalewadi, was gunned down near a petrol pump at Khadi Machine Chowk. It was a big network of weapon supply by the goons in multiple states. However, the network has been largely dismantled, and further investigation is underway.”

Recently, Pune Police busted the illegal factory in Madhya Pradesh in a special operation in Umarti, destroying nearly 50 illegally manufactured items in the factory. Seven individuals were arrested, and 47 villagers were detained for the investigation. During interrogation, the arrested accused disclosed crucial information confirming that the Andekar gang had also procured a consignment of 15 pistols from the same village.

These pistols were used in the murders of gangster Sharad Mohol, former corporator Vanraj Andekar, and in cases involving Ayush Komkar and Ganesh Kale were sourced from Umarti.

Meanwhile, Rs 21.60 crore has been found in the bank accounts of the gang members suspected of being extorted from the fish traders at Nana Peth. The amount is directly linked to extortion money forcibly taken from traders as protection money. 

Pune court gave police custody of Bandu alias Suryakant Andekar and Shivam Andekar till November 28. A total of eleven individuals, including Bandu, Krishna Andekar, and Shivam Andekar, have been booked after a trader filed a complaint stating that the gang has extorted more than 40 lakh in the last 8 years.

