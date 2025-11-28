Pune Metro To Revise Nigdi-Chakan Metro Line Plan After Public Suggestions | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Mahametro) has decided to revise the plan for the proposed Bhakti-Shakti to Chakan metro line, which is considered ambitious for the Pimpri-Chinchwad city and the industrial belt in Chakan. The revised plan is being prepared by modifying the previous plan and is expected to be ready within a month, the metro administration stated.

Currently, the metro is running from Dapodi to Pimpri. Work is underway to expand this line by 4.519 km to Bhakti-Shakti Chowk near Nigdi. After the only metro line from Dapodi to Nigdi, a plan for a second line from Bhakti-Shakti to Chakan was prepared in the second phase. It would have 31 metro stations, and this line would be elevated. There would be a maximum of 25 metro stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad city, while there would be six metro stations in the Chakan Municipal Council limits. The estimated cost of the Nigdi to Chakan metro line project was Rs 10,383.89 crore.

The Maha Metro prepared the Nigdi to Chakan plan and submitted it to the Municipal Corporation in August. In September, Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar presented this plan to the city's public representatives and stakeholders. Keeping in mind the increasing population and number of passengers, the plan should be revised, and six-carriage metro trains should be installed instead of three was discussed.

Responding to this, suggestions were made by the public representatives, including that a metro line should be constructed from Bhakti-Shakti Chowk to Talwade Chowk to Chakan MIDC. Consideration should be given to aligning the metro line from Nashik Phata to Bhosari. If the current flyover in Bhosari is an obstacle, it should be removed, and a similar structure should be constructed from Nashik Phata to Chakan. The design of both metro lines at Bhujbal Chowk Wakad should be convenient for passengers, and a parking lot should be arranged near the metro station, among others. Taking into account the suggestions of the people's representatives, the work of preparing a revised plan has been undertaken.

Will Bhosari be included?

In the old plan, the route would have been Bhakti-Shakti Chowk, Transport Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Mukai Chowk, Ravet, Punawale Village, Punawale, Tathwade, Bhumkar Chowk, Bhujbal Chowk, Wakad, Vishal Nagar Corner, Kokane Chowk, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav, Nashik Phata, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Vallabh Nagar (near YCM), Gawali Mata Chowk, MIDC, Wakhar Mahamandal Godam Chowk, PIEC, Bharatmata Chowk in Moshi, Chimbli Phata, Bargevasti, Kurli, Alandi Phata, Nanekarwadi, Chakan. Now, there will be curiosity about whether Bhosari will be included in the revised plan.

Ajit Pawar had given instructions to make some amendments in the plan of the Nigdi to Chakan Metro route. Accordingly, work is underway to prepare a revised plan, and it will be ready within a month. Discussions are underway on whether to include Bhosari in this route or not. If the number of lines and stations increases, the cost will increase.

“The revised plan will be presented to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. A decision will be made on the revised route. After the approval of the municipal corporation and the state government, a proposal will be sent to the central government for approval,” said Shravan Hardikar, IAS, Managing Director of Maha Metro.