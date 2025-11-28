Seclore Expands Pune Presence With Focus On Cybersecurity Innovation & AI-Led Data Protection | Sourced

Seclore, a global data protection company, is deepening its presence in Pune with a strategic focus on innovation, particularly in cybersecurity and AI engineering, said Chief Executive Officer Vishal Gauri. The company, headquartered in the United States, develops all its core technology and intellectual property in India, with teams also operating in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Gauri highlighted that Pune has become a crucial location due to the availability of specialised cybersecurity and AI talent. “Pune is very important. This office that we are building is not for expansion; it is for innovation. We are looking for the brightest engineers who can help us create the next generation of products,” he stated.

Seclore currently operates offices in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi, with Mumbai as its original base since the company emerged from a research project at IIT Bombay. Pune has now become the company’s second-largest centre. The new office will focus on developing intelligent data protection technologies capable of detecting threats, analysing data behaviour and delivering advanced AI-driven security solutions. Recruitment for engineering and other roles is underway as the company looks to scale innovation efforts in the city.

While not naming clients, Gauri said the company works extensively with financial institutions, advanced manufacturing companies and sensitive government sectors, including defence and atomic establishments. Nationally, Seclore collaborates with major public and private-sector banks, industrial houses and key public-sector organisations. The company’s data protection platform allows customers to protect information whether stored internally, shared externally or used by third-party vendors.

Gauri explained that Seclore embeds security directly into the data, ensuring protection regardless of where the information travels. This capability is crucial for industries that cannot risk sensitive data leaving their internal networks. The company also helps financial institutions comply with emerging privacy and data protection regulations, including the Indian government’s new DPDP framework.

Discussing industry-wide shifts, Gauri said generative AI has drastically accelerated the creation of unstructured data, increasing both risks and the need for robust protection. “The volume of unstructured data creation has grown exponentially in the last two years because of Gen AI,” he noted. He added that AI tools now actively read, scan and consume files, making high-quality data security more urgent than ever.

Seclore, he said, is leveraging AI to make its platform smarter and more context-aware while also defending against bad actors and internal tools that may access sensitive data. A key mission for the company is to address the global explosion of unstructured data, a goal that will be central to the work undertaken at its Pune innovation hub.