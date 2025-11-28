 Seclore Expands Pune Presence With Focus On Cybersecurity Innovation & AI-Led Data Protection
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSeclore Expands Pune Presence With Focus On Cybersecurity Innovation & AI-Led Data Protection

Seclore Expands Pune Presence With Focus On Cybersecurity Innovation & AI-Led Data Protection

Seclore currently operates offices in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi, with Mumbai as its original base since the company emerged from a research project at IIT Bombay

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Seclore Expands Pune Presence With Focus On Cybersecurity Innovation & AI-Led Data Protection | Sourced

Seclore, a global data protection company, is deepening its presence in Pune with a strategic focus on innovation, particularly in cybersecurity and AI engineering, said Chief Executive Officer Vishal Gauri. The company, headquartered in the United States, develops all its core technology and intellectual property in India, with teams also operating in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Gauri highlighted that Pune has become a crucial location due to the availability of specialised cybersecurity and AI talent. “Pune is very important. This office that we are building is not for expansion; it is for innovation. We are looking for the brightest engineers who can help us create the next generation of products,” he stated.

Seclore currently operates offices in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi, with Mumbai as its original base since the company emerged from a research project at IIT Bombay. Pune has now become the company’s second-largest centre. The new office will focus on developing intelligent data protection technologies capable of detecting threats, analysing data behaviour and delivering advanced AI-driven security solutions. Recruitment for engineering and other roles is underway as the company looks to scale innovation efforts in the city.

Read Also
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 24-Year-Old Pune Man Duped Of ₹55,000 After Scammer Sends Fake Police...
article-image

While not naming clients, Gauri said the company works extensively with financial institutions, advanced manufacturing companies and sensitive government sectors, including defence and atomic establishments. Nationally, Seclore collaborates with major public and private-sector banks, industrial houses and key public-sector organisations. The company’s data protection platform allows customers to protect information whether stored internally, shared externally or used by third-party vendors.

FPJ Shorts
Paytm Gets Major Upgrade From Goldman Sachs, Brokerage Hikes Price Target By Over 100% On Strong Recovery Signals
Paytm Gets Major Upgrade From Goldman Sachs, Brokerage Hikes Price Target By Over 100% On Strong Recovery Signals
Aggressive Hybrid Mutual Funds Favoured Among Investors, Asset Base Catapults To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In October 2025, Flaunting 13% Growth
Aggressive Hybrid Mutual Funds Favoured Among Investors, Asset Base Catapults To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In October 2025, Flaunting 13% Growth
Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Visits Mumbai After 25 Years, Prays At Siddhivinayak
Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Visits Mumbai After 25 Years, Prays At Siddhivinayak
Government Returns ₹1,887 Crore In Unclaimed Financial Assets, Insurance Policy Claims & Bank Deposits To Rightful Owners
Government Returns ₹1,887 Crore In Unclaimed Financial Assets, Insurance Policy Claims & Bank Deposits To Rightful Owners

Gauri explained that Seclore embeds security directly into the data, ensuring protection regardless of where the information travels. This capability is crucial for industries that cannot risk sensitive data leaving their internal networks. The company also helps financial institutions comply with emerging privacy and data protection regulations, including the Indian government’s new DPDP framework.

Discussing industry-wide shifts, Gauri said generative AI has drastically accelerated the creation of unstructured data, increasing both risks and the need for robust protection. “The volume of unstructured data creation has grown exponentially in the last two years because of Gen AI,” he noted. He added that AI tools now actively read, scan and consume files, making high-quality data security more urgent than ever.

Read Also
Pune: Youth Dies By Suicide After Alleged Police Harassment In Bhor Tehsil; Family Protests On...
article-image

Seclore, he said, is leveraging AI to make its platform smarter and more context-aware while also defending against bad actors and internal tools that may access sensitive data. A key mission for the company is to address the global explosion of unstructured data, a goal that will be central to the work undertaken at its Pune innovation hub.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Zilla Parishad Launches 'Officer Of The Month' Initiative To Elevate Administrative Standards

Nashik Zilla Parishad Launches 'Officer Of The Month' Initiative To Elevate Administrative Standards

Pune Viral Video: Youth Vandalises Shop With Koyta After Owner Demanded Money For Cigarette In Viman...

Pune Viral Video: Youth Vandalises Shop With Koyta After Owner Demanded Money For Cigarette In Viman...

Pune Metro To Revise Nigdi-Chakan Metro Line Plan After Public Suggestions

Pune Metro To Revise Nigdi-Chakan Metro Line Plan After Public Suggestions

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Hold Crucial Meet With RMC Plant Owners After 39 Road Deaths In...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Hold Crucial Meet With RMC Plant Owners After 39 Road Deaths In...

Seclore Expands Pune Presence With Focus On Cybersecurity Innovation & AI-Led Data Protection

Seclore Expands Pune Presence With Focus On Cybersecurity Innovation & AI-Led Data Protection