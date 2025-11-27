Pune: Youth Dies By Suicide After Alleged Police Harassment In Bhor Tehsil; Family Protests On Bhor-Mahad Road Demanding Action Against Responsible Officers | Sourced

Pune: Relatives and activists from the Ambedkarite movement in Pune District’s Bhor Tehsil have become aggressive following the suicide of the youth identified as Mayur Khunte. In a display of aggression on Thursday, they blocked the road and demanded that a case be filed and the concerned officer be suspended. Khunte was brought in for questioning by the Bhor Police Station under the Pune Rural Police Force. However, he was found dead by suicide, and it's being alleged that due to the police’s pressure, he took this drastic step.

Mayur Khunte allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday afternoon. A day prior, he was called in questioning in a molestation case of a minor girl and was reportedly questioned and interrogated with beating by some officials of Bhor Police Station. Following the incident, the body was brought to the Sub-District Hospital in Bhor Tehsil for post-mortem. However, Ambedkarite activists and relatives took a firm stand, stating they would not accept the body until a case was registered against the police, resulting in the refusal to take custody of the body that night.

Since the case was not filed overnight, the relatives refused to accept the body on Thursday morning until an offense is registered, and a road blockade protest is underway on the Bhor-Mahad road in front of the Sub-District Hospital.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police, Baramati Division, Ganesh Biradar, and Sub-Divisional Officer Rajendra Singh Gauda visited the site to assess the situation and gather detailed information. Local Crime Branch (LCB) Police Inspector Avinash Shilimkar and Police Inspector Annasaheb Pawar of Bhor Police Station were also present.

A large police force has been deployed. The protest on the Bhor-Mahad road has been going on for the past three hours, demanding that a case be filed and the concerned Police Sub-Inspector be suspended. This has caused severe traffic disruption, heavily delaying Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses and many other vehicles. However, the post-mortem has not been conducted, and a case has not been registered yet.

Mayur’s family alleged that he was summoned to the police station for questioning after he allegedly molested a minor girl. He had gone to the police station with his father, and it is alleged that he was beaten severely while he was there.