 Murlidhar Mohol Thanks PM Modi As Centre Approves Pune Metro Phase 2 At Cost Of ₹9,858 Crore
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, who is the Member of Parliament from Pune, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre approved the expansion of the Pune Metro Rail Project at a cost of Rs 9,858 on Wednesday.

"On behalf of every Punekar, heartfelt thanks to the Modi Government for approving Phase-2 of the Pune Metro. This landmark decision once again proves that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and government have a special focus on Pune’s development," Mohol wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"With the expansion of Lines 4 & 4A, the Modi Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing faster, smarter and more comfortable public transport for our city. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Pune continues to receive transformative infrastructure support, strengthening its position as a major centre of innovation and growth. A proud moment for Pune, and a major leap towards a more connected and progressive future," he added.

What is Pune Metro Phase 2?

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by PM Modi, approved the Line 4 (Kharadi-Hadapsar-Swargate-Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop-Warje-Manik Baug) under Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project.

This is the second major project approved under Phase-2, following the sanction of Line 2A (Vanaz-Chandani Chowk) and Line 2B (Ramwadi-Wagholi/Vitthalwadi).

With this latest approval, Pune Metro's network will expand beyond the 100-km milestone, a significant step in the city's journey towards a modern, integrated and sustainable urban transit system.

Together spanning 31.636 km with 28 elevated stations, Lines 4 and 4A will connect IT hubs, commercial zones, educational institutions, and residential clusters across East, South, and West Pune.

The project will be completed within five years at an estimated cost of Rs 9,857.85 crore, to be jointly funded by the government of India, the government of Maharashtra and external bilateral/multilateral funding agencies.

