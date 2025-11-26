Winter Demand Pushes Dry Fruit Prices Up By 20–30% In Hingoli | Representative Image | File

Hingoli: Dry fruits, considered essential for boosting immunity and maintaining warmth during the winter season, are witnessing a sharp surge in demand across Hingoli. As temperatures dip, customers are flocking to local markets to stock up on almonds, cashews, pistachios, figs, raisins and other popular varieties. However, the festive buzz at stores is accompanied by growing concern, as prices of most dry fruits have climbed significantly this year, stretching household budgets.

According to traders, dry fruit prices have risen by 20–30% compared with last winter, owing to a combination of higher procurement costs, increased transportation charges and inconsistent supplies from key producing regions. Retailers say that while demand has shot up with the onset of winter, the supply chain has not kept pace, resulting in inflated rates across categories.

This year, coconuts are selling at around Rs 400 per kg, up from Rs 360 last year. The price of almonds has touched Rs 1,000 per kg, compared with Rs 900 earlier, while cashews too are retailing at Rs 1,000, marking a similar Rs 100 increase. Pistachios, walnuts and premium figs have also seen parallel jumps, traders said.

Customers, though unhappy with the rising prices, continue to make purchases, some opting for smaller quantities or switching to relatively affordable varieties. Despite the pinch, market activity remains brisk as winter-driven demand shows no signs of slowing down.