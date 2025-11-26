VIDEOS: Pune Locals Alarmed As 7-8 Fighter Jets Make Low-Altitude Rounds Over Vadgaon Khurd | Video Screengrab

Residents of Vadgaon Khurd in Pune were in panic on Wednesday afternoon after several fighter jets were seen circling over the area for nearly an hour.

Local residents recorded videos of the incident at around 12:45 pm. According to them, the sudden roar of the aircrafts and their continuous low-altitude rounds created fear and confusion in the neighbourhood. Many residents rushed to their terraces to see what was happening in the sky.

People questioned whether this was a routine Air Force exercise and, if so, why such manoeuvres were being carried out directly over a densely populated locality. “If it were a training drill, is it permitted to conduct exercises with new pilots over civilian areas?” residents asked.

On the other hand, if this was not a planned exercise, locals wondered why seven to eight fighter jets were flying at high speed over the area all of a sudden.

Authorities are yet to issue any clarification on the unusual activity.