 Pune Video: RPF Officer's Split-Second Rescue Saves Passenger's Life In Lonavala
The Chennai Express was leaving Lonavala railway station. Gupta, who was travelling in an AC coach, was trying to get back into the coach when the train started leaving. Meanwhile, as the train increased in speed, his foot slipped, and there was a fear of getting stuck between the train and the platform. At that moment, Mohan came forward promptly, caught him and pulled him to the platform.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Pune Video: RPF Officer's Split-Second Rescue Saves Passenger's Life In Lonavala | Video Screengrab

Pune: A passenger narrowly escaped a train accident in Lonavala, and a major accident was averted due to the swift action of an RPF jawan. The jawan named Narendra Mohan rushed in time and saved the life of a passenger named Shring Gupta. This incident took place on November 23, and the thrilling CCTV footage of the incident is currently going viral on social media. 

The Chennai Express was leaving Lonavala railway station. Gupta, who was travelling in an AC coach, was trying to get back into the coach when the train started leaving. Meanwhile, as the train increased in speed, his foot slipped, and there was a fear of getting stuck between the train and the platform. At that moment, Mohan came forward promptly, caught him and pulled him to the platform. Due to this, Gupta's life was narrowly saved. 

Mohan is being praised on social media for averting a major accident due to his quick thinking. This incident took place on Sunday at around 1:15 pm, and its CCTV footage is going viral on social media.

Moreover, Three persons suspected to be engaged in mischief along a railway track in Pune were killed after being run over by a train on Nov 17. The incident occurred near Manjari area on the outskirts of Pune city on Sunday night.

"As per preliminary information, five to six youth, aged between 18 and 20, were walking along the track, while a couple of them were sitting on it. It is suspected that while they were engaged in some mischief, a train struck three of them around 9 pm on Sunday," an official from Hadapsar police station said.

