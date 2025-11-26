 ‘Were You Asleep Or High’: PCMC Chief Shravan Hardikar's Fiery Rebuke To Officials Over Voter List Errors
HomePune‘Were You Asleep Or High’: PCMC Chief Shravan Hardikar's Fiery Rebuke To Officials Over Voter List Errors

With a lot of errors in the draft voter lists published by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner. And due to these irregularities in the voter list, allegations are being made against the municipal election system. Because of this, PCMC Chief Shravan Hardikar, IAS, expressed his anger at the meeting held to review the functioning of the voter lists.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
‘Were You Asleep Or High’: PCMC Chief's Fiery Rebuke To Officials Over Voter List Errors |

Pune: With a lot of errors in the draft voter lists published by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner. And due to these irregularities in the voter list, allegations are being made against the municipal election system.

Because of this, PCMC Chief Shravan Hardikar, IAS, expressed his anger at the meeting held to review the functioning of the voter lists. It is understood that he had harsh words for some officials, saying, "Were the voter lists prepared while asleep and under the influence of marijuana?"   

As per the instructions of the State Election Commission, the ward-wise draft voter lists were made available on Thursday (Nov 20). Since then, there have been continuous allegations of errors and mistakes in the voter lists. There are allegations and counter-allegations from the ruling party and its opponents, and officials are being targeted in this. 

In the wake of this, a review of the objections and suggestions on the draft voter list was held on Monday, Nov 24, under the chairmanship of the PCMC Commissioner Hardikar. The officials who are working on the election and voter lists themselves were told by Hardikar that the officials and employees were not careful while preparing the voter list. Due to this, there are mistakes in the list, and Commissioner Hardikar took the officials to task. “This is the first time that we have seen such anger from the Hadikars,” the officials said.

