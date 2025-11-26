Maharashtra: 'Mahayuti Will Secure Maximum Seats In Dec 2 Local Polls,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Dismissing Alliance Rift

Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X @PTI_News

Pune: Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the Mahayuti alliance will win maximum seats in the upcoming local body elections with more than 51 per cent vote share, and said if there are any differences among the allies, they will be resolved after the results.

Elections to the 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in the state will be held on December 2, while the results will be declared on December 3. The municipal corporation polls are expected to take place in January 2026.

Speaking to reporters here, Bawankule, a senior BJP leader, said there is a strong enthusiasm among voters wherever Mahayuti constituents are contesting as an alliance.

The ruling alliance comprises BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

"It is the Devendra Fadnavis government that can effectively address the issues of all local bodies," the Revenue Minister said.

Responding to queries over reported discord within the ruling alliance, Bawankule said the partners had already held discussions and decided that wherever possible, they would contest the elections together.

"Wherever we cannot fight as an alliance, we will contest separately without criticising each other. It was agreed that there should be no misunderstandings or differences while facing the polls. All party workers naturally seek opportunities in local body elections," he said.

The former state BJP chief added that the alliance has decided not to allow any rift to crop up.

"We are working together as a united front. If there are any issues at the local level, they will be resolved after the results on December 3."

Bawankule said district-level committees led by ministers will convene meetings post-results to sort out matters between workers of alliance partners.

"We will ensure that all differences are ironed out and that the Mahayuti remains united," he added.

Queried about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's recent remarks comparing Baramati with other cities, Bawankule said it is natural for a leader to speak fondly of their constituency.

"He has been working in Baramati for several years and naturally has greater affection for his home turf," he said.

On Ajit Pawar's fund for votes remarks, the BJP leader said while the finance minister has the rights, decisions are cleared by CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as well.

"All fund-related decisions are taken unanimously and the chief minister finalises them," he said, adding that other cities and towns in the state are equally progressing.

