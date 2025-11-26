 Pune ACB Arrests Education Sub-Inspector For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe For Shalarth ID Approval
Pune ACB Arrests Education Sub-Inspector For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe For Shalarth ID Approval

The accused has been identified as Raosaheb Bhagwan Mirgane (57), Education Sub-Inspector in the Pune Division and a resident of Hadapsar

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune ACB Arrests Education Sub-Inspector For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe For Shalarth ID Approval

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune, has arrested a 57-year-old Education Sub-Inspector for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to approve a Shalarth ID required for initiating the salary of a teacher from Solapur district.

The accused has been identified as Raosaheb Bhagwan Mirgane (57), Education Sub-Inspector in the Pune Division and a resident of Hadapsar.

According to the information, Raosaheb Bhagwan Mirgane, serving as Education Sub-Inspector at the office of the Deputy Director of Education, Pune Division, was caught red-handed inside his cabin at the department’s office on DP Road, near Maval Hotel, Hadapsar.

The complainant, a 56-year-old man, reported that his wife, a co-teacher at a secondary school in Solapur, had been working without a salary since 2016 due to the absence of a Shalarth ID. Her proposal for ID approval was submitted on June 16, 2025, through the departmental Education Officer.

To clear the process and for approval, Mirgane allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh.

Following the matter, a complaint was filed on November 17, 2025, and the ACB conducted two verification checks on November 17 and 21, during which the bribe demand was confirmed.

Mirgane allegedly asked for the bribe again and claimed he was ready to accept the amount.

Acting on the confirmation, on November 25, the ACB laid a trap at the Deputy Director’s office. Mirgane was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. At the time, the witnesses were present at the spot.

An officer from ACB said the accused is currently in custody for inquiry. Regarding the matter, a case has been registered at Bundgarden Police Station under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.

We urge citizens to immediately report any demands for bribes by government officials, agents, or intermediaries. Toll-free numbers are available on the ACB website.

