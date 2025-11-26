 Satara: Drunk Woman Stops Vehicles Near Karad, Climbs Bonnets In Late-Night Highway Ruckus; Video Goes Viral | Watch  
Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Satara: Drunk Woman Stops Vehicles Near Karad, Climbs Bonnets In Late-Night Highway Ruckus; Video Goes Viral | Watch   | Sourced

Satara: A drunken woman created a massive scene in the middle of the road within the limits of Vijaynagar village in Karad Tehsil in Satara District. The incident happened on the Karad-Patan stretch of the Guhagar-Vijayapura National Highway. This entire incident occurred around 8 PM on Tuesday. The incident caused a temporary traffic jam on the road. A video of this entire event was shot and has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

Bystanders and commuters stuck in traffic called the police control room, and officials from Karad City Police arrived at the scene. They brought the situation under control.

According to available details, on the Karad-Patan section of the Guhagar-Vijayapura National Highway, a drunken woman began creating a ruckus at the MSEB Chowk in Vijaynagar around 8 PM on Tuesday night. The road is always in a rush, as it's a major highway, and, along with that rush, it was particularly more so at that time.

Read Also
Leopard Spotted In Pune’s Khadki? Another Fake Post Goes Viral
article-image

The lady stood in the middle of the road, gesturing to passing cars, and not only that, she blocked them, sat on their bonnets, and started shouting obscenities right on the road. Locals present there also reported that she threw stones at some vehicles. Her bizarre behaviour created an atmosphere of fear among the drivers and passengers travelling on the highway.

Alert citizens informed the Karad City Police about the incident, and officers from the Karad City Police Station were dispatched to the scene. They took the woman into custody and have started further investigation. It has not been confirmed yet whether a case regarding the matter has been registered at the Karat City Police Station or not.

