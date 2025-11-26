'Gav Tethe Abhyasika': Nashik Zilla Parishad To Set Up 500 Study Centres For Rural Students | FPJ Photo

Nashik: To provide proper study facilities for students in rural areas, the Zilla Parishad has taken a significant and ambitious step by launching the initiative 'Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule – Gav Tethe Abhyasika (Studyroom).' Under the concept introduced by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, 500 modern and well-equipped study centres are being established across various Gram Panchayats in the district.



Students in rural areas often face a lack of quiet and safe study environments needed for competitive exam preparation or higher education. Household responsibilities, lack of resources, and the rising cost of accommodation and travel in cities force many students to struggle through their education. Considering these challenges, the Zilla Parishad has resolved to build study centres with the support of public participation and CSR funding.

Philanthropists, social organisations, national, and international companies have been urged to contribute to this initiative. This project will provide rural students with a rightful, safe, free, and inspiring place to study within their own village.



Many rural students—especially children of farmers and farm labourers—are compelled to study in cramped spaces or under trees. Girls, in particular, often fail to get enough time to study due to household responsibilities, leading to unfulfilled dreams of competitive examinations. These study centres will help bring out the hidden potential of rural youth and brighten their academic future.





“We build buildings and physical infrastructure, but true social development happens only when we nurture people. I have personally experienced the struggles of rural life, and enabling rural students is true nation-building. If every village takes the initiative to set up a study center, these spaces will produce tomorrow’s administrative officers, writers, poets, and thinkers. Citizens, too, should come forward and contribute to the creation of study centres,” said IAS Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Nashik.