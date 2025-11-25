Opposition Parties Submit Memorandum On Voter List Irregularities To Nashik Municipal Commissioner |

Nashik: A joint delegation of opposition parties today met Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, IAS, and submitted a memorandum, raising several serious issues regarding the draft voter list announced for the municipal elections. The delegation highlighted major irregularities, including duplicate names, thousands of deceased persons listed as voters, and deliberate changes in ward allocations. They expressed a firm resolve to protect electoral transparency by exposing clear errors in the city’s voter registration process.



According to Nashik Municipal Corporation’s own data, there are 86,688 duplicate names, but independent verification conducted by various political parties — as well as representations made earlier to the State Election Commission and the District Collector — indicate that more than 3,53,000 duplicate names exist across the four Assembly constituencies within Nashik city. The delegation pointed out that the administration’s verification covers only about 25%, while the remaining 75% questionable entries still remain in the voter list — a matter of grave concern.



Taking serious note of these issues, Commissioner Manisha Khatri assured that an immediate inquiry would be initiated. She also promised official hearings on all complaints, verification of names as per the control chart, special training for BLO staff, and a door-to-door verification drive.



The delegation included leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), and the Communist Party of India. Key participants were: D.G. Suryawanshi, Dinkar Patil, Vasant Gite, Gajanan Shelar, Tanajee Jaybhave, Salim Shaikh, Vinayak Pande, Gokul Pingale, Masood Jilani, Sudam Kombade, Sachin Bhor, Munna Ansari and Sanjay Galfade.