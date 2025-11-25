Fresh Leopard Sighting Prompts Forest Department To Intensify Monitoring At Pune Airport | Sourced

A leopard was sighted once again near Pune Airport early on Tuesday morning, which prompted the forest officials to intensify surveillance and precautionary measures in and around the area.

According to officials, airport staff spotted the big cat around dawn. Although three camera traps had already been set up earlier, none had captured any evidence of the animal’s movement. In response, the Pune Forest Department installed five additional camera traps on Tuesday at locations identified as potential leopard pathways. With this, the total number of operational camera traps at the site has been increased to to eight.

In addition to enhanced monitoring, officials have also placed three trap cages at strategic points to facilitate safe capture if necessary.

The operation was conducted jointly by officers and staff from the Pune Forest Range, members of the RESQ organisation, and personnel from the Indian Air Force, who are coordinating to ensure safety on and around the airport premises.

The Pune Forest Division has stated that teams will continue to remain on alert until the situation stabilises.