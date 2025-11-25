Maharashtra News: Apollo Hospitals Opens 400-Bed Quaternary Care Facility In Pune’s Swargate With Advanced Robotics And Precision Oncology

Apollo opens a 400-bed quaternary care hospital in Swargate, Pune, equipped with advanced medical technology | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 25: Apollo Hospitals has inaugurated its third facility in Maharashtra — a 400-bed quaternary care hospital in Swargate, Pune. The facility has opened with 250 beds in the first phase and will scale up to full capacity in the coming months.

Part of Strategy to Meet Rising Healthcare Demand in Pune

The launch aligns with Apollo’s broader strategy to meet rising healthcare demand in Pune, one of India’s fastest-growing medical markets. “At Apollo, our mission is to transform healthcare not just in India, but for the world,” said Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group. “We want health and happiness in every home of Pune and India.”

Facility Combines Advanced Technology and Clinical Excellence

An Apollo spokesperson said the Pune unit combines advanced medical technology with Apollo’s long-standing commitment to clinical excellence and affordability.

“This new facility is a testament to our enduring commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality,” said Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson.

Pune Seen as Strategic Addition to Apollo’s National Network

Managing Director Dr Suneeta Reddy said Pune represents a strategic addition to Apollo’s national footprint. “We are excited to expand access to high-end quaternary care and collaborate with Pune’s formidable clinical talent,” she said, terming it a critical step toward building a future-ready network for Maharashtra.

Apollo Emphasises Safety, Transparency and Compassionate Care

Group CEO and President Dr Madhu Sasidhar emphasised Apollo’s focus on safety science and transparency. “Our commitment remains unchanged in delivering patient care that is compassionate and clinically rigorous,” he said.

Supporting Growth of Pune as a Technology Hub

Highlighting the city’s position as a technology hub, Dr Manisha Karmarkar, CEO of Apollo Hospitals Pune, added, “Our new facility reflects Apollo’s commitment to supporting the growth and wellbeing of a city that is shaping India’s future.”

Swargate Campus Equipped with Robotics, Transplants and Precision Oncology

The Swargate campus will offer advanced surgical robotics, precision oncology, cardiac sciences, transplants, orthopaedics, mother-and-child services, and integrated critical care.

Features include fully modular operating theatres, Da Vinci Xi and Mako robotic platforms, dedicated cardiac and transplant units, digital PET-CT and LINAC-based radiotherapy, and over 100 critical care beds including level III neonatal and pediatric ICUs. Smart hospital systems — including IoT-enabled monitoring, telemedicine, and app-based services — will support a seamless patient journey.

Also Watch:

Facility Aims to Become Key Quaternary Care Reference Centre

With a multidisciplinary team of internationally trained specialists, Apollo said the hospital aims to serve as a regional reference centre for complex care, strengthening the quaternary care ecosystem in Western India.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/