Mumbai News: BMC Launches ₹66-Crore Powai Lake Restoration Project With New STP, Sewage Diversion And Hyacinth Removal

BMC begins major restoration work to revive Powai Lake and curb sewage-driven hyacinth growth | FPJ/ Dhairya Gajara

Mumbai, Nov 25: To rejuvenate Powai Lake, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a comprehensive restoration project. The work includes diverting existing sewage lines, setting up a modern sewage treatment plant, and intensifying efforts to remove the extensive spread of water hyacinth that has been choking the lake’s surface. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 66 crore, is targeted for completion within 18 months.

Hyacinth Spread Linked to Untreated Sewage Entering Lake

The lake has experienced a sharp increase in water hyacinth in recent months, driven by untreated sewage that acts as a nutrient source. In May this year, the BMC floated two major tenders — one for laying a new sewer line and another for establishing an 8 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant. These interventions are expected to tackle the roughly 18 MLD of sewage currently entering the lake.

New STP, Diversion System to Handle 18 MLD Sewage Load

Under the proposed plan, 8 MLD of sewage will be treated at the new plant to be set up at the now-defunct Powai pumping station, and the treated water will be released back into the lake.

Another 8 MLD will be diverted through an existing sewer line to the Bhandup treatment facility, while the remaining 2 MLD will be routed via the Peru Baug pumping station to the 9 MLD Mithi River treatment plant. A contractor is being appointed not only to construct the required infrastructure but also to undertake its maintenance for the next six years.

